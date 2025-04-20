New York Times Strands Answers for April 20th

Is today’s Strands making you hopping mad this Easter? Well, we have everything you’ll need to solve April 20th’s Strands puzzle from The New York Times, from the correct answers and Spangram to hints, tips, and tricks to help you out. Connections and Wordle have their quirks, but the nostalgic word searching the game brings is hard to come by, especially daily. Today’s theme, “On the hunt”, fits very well with today’s holiday and is sure to bring a smile to your face. With that said, we’ve got what you need to get the theme, Spangram, and words for today’s puzzle.

The New York Times’ Strands is a game where you are tasked with finding words or phrases related to the topic mentioned, all within the given letter grid, just like a typical word search. To figure out what the theme’s true meaning is, you‘ll need to find the Spangram, which will hint towards the actual definition of the theme. Most likely, it will be a phrase or word, like munchies or rabbits. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you’ll be able to find words that relate to the overall theme, so, in the case of rabbits, potential words would be kinds of rabbits like cottontail or fuzzy lop.

Today’s Strands theme is “On the hunt”.

In the case of today, April 20th’s puzzle, we have a theme that is, thankfully, not as hard to get as yesterday’s, but could lead you down a few roads. The theme for today’s Strands is “On the hunt”. Usually, being on the hunt means you are searching for something, which does help narrow things down. There are eight words, including the Spangram in today’s Strands, If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram is something you likely got today as a child.

When trying to figure out where the Spangram is in Strands, keep in mind that it always spans from one side to the other, hence the name. Check the letters on the grid’s outer rims and note any weird spacing between words, should you get to those first. If you want to know what today’s Spangram in Strands is, it can be found down below:

The Spangram in today’s Strands puzzle is Easter Basket.

Like many of us, myself included, Easter was the time for Easter Baskets, which were full of an assortment of goodies to enjoy. Today’s puzzle is all about what can be found within one of those. If you want to know all the correct answers in April 20th’s Strands puzzle, they are as follows:

Eggs

Toys

Bunny

Candy

Easter Basket

Book

Chocolate

Peeps

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today’s Strands? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Strands, NYT Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.