New York Times Strands Answers for April 22nd

Can’t seem to figure out today’s Strands? We at ComicBook have everything you’ll need to solve April 22nd’s Strands puzzle from The New York Times, from the correct answers and Spangram to hints, tips, and tricks to aid you in the future. When it comes to engaging word games, while NYT has Connections and Wordle, Strands delivers on putting it in a form all of us enjoy: word searches! Today’s theme, “Counter offers”, can be quite the tricky one to figure out, but a fun one nonetheless. Still, we’ve got what you need to get the theme, Spangram, and words for today’s puzzle.

The New York Times’ Strands has players find words or phrases related to the topic mentioned, all within the given letter grid, just like a typical word search. To figure out what the theme’s true meaning is, you‘ll need to find the Spangram, which will hint towards the actual definition of the theme. Most likely, it will be a phrase or word, like online TV or shoe brands. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you’ll be able to find words that relate to the overall theme, so, in the case of online TV, potential words would be subscription services with shows like Netflix and Disney+ (or Disney Plus).

Today’s Strands theme is “Counter offers”.

In the case of today, April 22nd’s puzzle, unlike yesterday, the theme appears to be a bit on the harder side to get right away. The theme for today’s Strands is “Counter offers”. With themes like today’s, it’s good to remember to take each word seriously, especially since ‘counter’ and ‘offer’ are separate and not together. There are seven words, including the Spangram in today’s Strands, If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram is what you’ll order from at places like Starbucks.

If you’re trying to figure out where the Spangram is in Strands, keep in mind that it always spans from one side to the other, hence the name. Check the letters on the grid’s outer rims and note any weird spacing between words, should you get to those first. If you want to know what today’s Spangram in Strands is, it can be found down below:

The Spangram in today’s Strands puzzle is Cafe Menu.

When you go to a coffee shop, or in this case, a cafe, you’ll get a menu of the available food and drinks there. Today’s words are some of those dishes and refreshments. If you want to know all the correct answers for April 22nd’s Strands puzzle, they are as follows:

Sandwiches

Chai

Cafe Menu

Soup

Espresso

Juices

Pastries

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today’s Strands? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Strands, NYT Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.