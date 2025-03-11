New York Times Connections Answers for March 11th

Searching for the answers for today’s Connections puzzle? We got you covered as we’ve gathered all the correct categories and answers for March 11th’s Connections puzzle for the New York Times. Many players who frequent Strands, Crosswords, and Wordle have flocked to Connections as part of their daily routine. The fun and often challenging gameplay puts your knowledge to the test and keeps you engaged to do it daily. Unlike yesterday’s difficult puzzle, today’s Connections is a bit more forgiving regarding its categories. Still, if you need help, we have provided answers and hints for March 11th’s Connections so you can keep playing and holding your streak.

Every puzzle in Connections has four secret categories that link to four of the 16 words available. Select four words or phrases that may be related and, if you’re correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category goes by its own color, with yellow being the easiest to solve, then green, blue, and the hardest, purple. The categories can range from Disney films or theater snacks to words with three vowels in them or 90s one hit wonders. You only have four strikes and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed. Luckily, if you want to maintain your streak but can’t figure out what today’s answers are, we’ve got you covered.

These are the words in today’s Connections.

Today, March 11th, as mentioned before, is a bit on the easier side than yesterday’s and March 9th’s Connections. The words in Connections for March 11th are as follows: Phone, Break, Football, Legend, Saddle, Keys, Bell, Wallet, Alternative, King, Wonder, Change, Moccasins, Intercom, Departure, and Alarm. If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but want a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: We’re all a little different.

Green: Does someone hear a doorbell?

Blue: It’s a texture thing

Purple: These people can play, write, and sing!

If you want to know the themes for today’s puzzle, here are the categories for March 11th’s Connections:

Yellow: Variation From The Norm

Green: Things That Ring

Blue: Things Traditionally Made of Leather

Purple: Singer-Songwriter Pianists

If you want to know the answers as to what words go into the categories, here are the answers to Connections for March 11th:

Yellow: Alternative, Break, Change, Departure

Green: Alarm, Bell, Intercom, Phone

Blue: Football, Moccasins, Saddle, Wallet

Purple: Keys, King, Legend, Wonder

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today? Let us know in the comments below!