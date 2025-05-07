New York Times Strands Answers for May 7th

Are you fuming about today’s NYT Strands? No worries, as we at ComicBook have solved the puzzle and have everything you need to solve May 7th’s Strands from The New York Times, from the correct words and Spangram to a few hints, tips, and tricks to help you out. While Connections and Wordle have been on for longer, Strands has been a bonafide hit with puzzle solvers for it’s engaging topics. Following suit, today’s theme, “Training day”, is a rather tough one to get, but a little wordplay will do you good. Regardless, we’ve got what you need to get the theme, Spangram, and words for today’s puzzle.

The New York Times’ Strands has players find several words or phrases related to the topic mentioned, all within the given letter grid. To figure out what the theme’s true meaning is, you‘ll need to find the Spangram, which will hint towards the actual definition of the theme. Most likely, it will be a phrase or a word, like fruits or sitcoms. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you’ll be able to find words that relate to the overall theme, so, in the case of sitcoms, potential words would be names of TV sitcoms like The Office or Community.

Today’s Strands theme is “Training Day”.

For May 7th’s Strands, unlike yesterday, we aren’t given anything remotely special to go off of that’s noticeable. The theme for today’s Strands is “Training day”. Especially with puzzles like today’s, it’s good to remember that you should take each word seriously and spot any words that seem out of place or notable. There are seven words, including the Spangram in today’s Strands, If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram is a saying a conductor might yell.

When looking for the Spangram in Strands, remember that it always spans from one side to the other, hence the name. Check the letters on the grid’s outer rims and note any weird spacing between words, should you get to those first. If you want to know what today’s Spangram in Strands is, it can be found down below:

The Spangram in today’s Strands puzzle is All Aboard.

If you haven’t caught it, Training has the word “Train” in it, so all of the words for today’s puzzle are about the various parts of the locomotive. If you want to know all the correct answers for May 7th’s Strands, they are as follows:

Engine

Boxcar

Gondola

Flatbed

Caboose

Hopper

All Aboard

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today's Strands? Let us know in the comments below!