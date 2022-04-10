Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin DLC Teased by Producer

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin released last month, but Square Enix and Team Ninja aren’t finished with the game. At this time, three DLC expansions are planned as part of the game’s first season: Trials of the Dragon King, Wanderer of the Rift, and Different Future. In an interview with Famitsu, producer Tetsuya Nomura revealed some new details about these expansions. The missions will be released individually, and players can expect to see new weapons added. Nomura has also teased some information about Different Future, cryptically hinting at the letters that appear in the title, and the boss players will encounter.

“In fact, this title also includes the letters ‘DFF’ and ‘NT.’ However, I don’t think anyone can predict the boss of thismission,” Nomura told Famitsu.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s a bit difficult to determine exactly what Nomura is hinting at, but exputer believes his comment could be a reference to Dissidia Final Fantasy NT. Like Stranger of Paradise, that game was developed by Team Ninja and published by Square Enix, so it would make a lot of sense. The fighting game featured a number of playable characters spanning the entirety of the Final Fantasy series. Interestingly enough, the game included Garland and a Warrior of Light as playable characters, so there is some potential connective tissue that could be explored.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin acts as a prequel to the first game in the Final Fantasy series. The action-RPG released to mostly strong reception, offering a fairly unique spin-off. It remains to be seen how the game’s DLC expansions will expand on the game’s concepts and storylines, but hopefully Square Enix and Team Ninja will have more information to reveal in the near future!

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to the DLC for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: exputer]