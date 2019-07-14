Stranger Things 3 PS4 Theme Now Available For Free

If you’re looking for a new PlayStation 4 theme, then this new Stranger Things 3 theme might be for you. And not only because it’s for Stranger Things 3, but because it’s 100 percent free. Unfortunately, it’s only available in Europe, which makes no sense, but this isn’t the first time something on PlayStation 4 has been arbitrarily region locked. And at the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a North American release, but presumably one will come, eventually. Maybe?

Anyway, the theme features the show’s key art and is dynamic, meaning not static, meaning it moves. That said, the dynamic aspect of the theme is pretty limited. Most of it doesn’t move, just the fireworks in the background, which explode on repeat. It looks nice, but it’s not as dynamic as some other themes. In addition to showing the cast underneath some fireworks, there’s the season’s logo and a Netflix logo on the left side. Further, unlike some themes, nothing changes when you move up and down on the menu.

What is there though is the show’s iconic music playing in the background, however, there’s no unique sounds for when you’re navigating, which is a bit of a bummer, especially given how loud the generic PlayStation sounds are. There are unique logos for icons though, so that’s nice. Anyway, below, you can check out the theme in action for yourself:

Stranger Things 3 is available to stream on Netflix. If you haven’t already, be sure to check out our official review of the new season.

“Stranger Things Season Three manages to both be exactly what you wanted and nothing like you expected, with its summer setting shifting from the confounding mysteries of the Upside Down and Dr. Brenner into an explosive and action-packed romp towards adulthood,” reads a snippet from the review. “Despite its rocky start, the creators and performers find a way to pull off the impossible and deliver the best season yet, all while honoring their loyal fan base and challenging them to want more from a series known for playing it safe.”

