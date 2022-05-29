Stranger Things Cast Will Play Dungeons & Dragons In Real Life Next Month

✖

The cast of Stranger Things will be returning to the Dungeons & Dragons table next week. Last week, Netflix released a poster promoting its upcoming Netflix Geeked week, which will preview and promote a wide variety of Netflix shows. One of the things mentioned on the posted was "The Hellfire Club: A Stranger Things Dungeons & Dragons Adventure," with no further explanation given. A couple of days later, host B. Dave Walters confirmed that this would be a new special featuring the cast of Stranger Things playing Dungeons & Dragons. The special will air on June 9th at 12 PM ET across all social media channels, with Gaten Matarazzo as the only confirmed guest.

Y'ALL I CAN FINALLY TELL YOU WHAT I'M DOING FOR @NetflixGeeked WEEK:

I'm running D&D for the cast of @Stranger_Things!



Thursday, June 9 at 9am PT/12pm ET/5pm GMT across all major social channels. You don't want to miss it: This one was WILD!



Also: @GatenM123 is the BEST. pic.twitter.com/N0Q860qazN — B. Dave Walters: I Say Words About Things (@BDaveWalters) May 26, 2022

Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons have a long, mutually beneficial relationship that dates back to the earliest days of the hit Netflix show. Stranger Things heavily features Dungeons & Dragons on its show, with the core cast shown playing Dungeons & Dragons multiple times throughout the series. Additionally, three of the show's major villains – The Demogorgon, the Mind Flayer, and Vecna – were all named after Dungeons & Dragons monsters.

Meanwhile, Dungeons & Dragons has benefitted immensely from Stranger Things. The show was part of the reason for Dungeons & Dragons' resurgence. Wizards of the Coast even published a special boxed set with an adventure "written" by Mike Wheeler that includes a Demogorgon figure.

Several cast members from Stranger Things played in a Dungeons & Dragons adventure back in 2020, with Chris Perkins leading cast members David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, and Natalia Dyer on a holiday-themed adventure.

Expect to hear more about The Hellfire Club: A Stranger Things Dungeons & Dragons Adventure soon. The special will premiere at 12 PM ET on Thursday, June 9th.