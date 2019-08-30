Stranger Things and Dedicated Servers Are Coming to Dead by Daylight’s Test Servers

Dead by Daylight players have a highly anticipated test server update to look forward to for the start of September. In addition to Behaviour Interactive beginning testing for the game’s dedicated servers on the test build, players will also get their first hands-on look at the Stranger Things content that’s coming as part of the next Chapter. These two additions are the highlights of the next Player Test Build update, but they’re not all the developer has planned.

A post on Dead by Daylight’s forums outlined what to expect from the next PTB update that’ll go live on September 3rd. It’ll start with the release of some changes to Dead by Daylight’s systems as opposed to the new Stranger Things content with the most anticipated part of those changes being the tentative release of dedicated servers.

Behaviour Interactive prefaced the release of these dedicated servers on the test build by reminding players that this is just the start of the dedicated servers plans with more work planned for the future.

“We know that expectations are high, but we would like to reiterate that the roll-out of dedicated servers is only the beginning,” the post said. “While there are many benefits to making the switch, it will take some time to implement new features and take full advantage of the servers. The initial launch is the first step of many, focusing on infrastructure. We will share more details on our future plans for dedicated servers in the coming weeks.”

A list of server locations will be shared in the coming weeks to tell players how close the dedicated server locations are to them. Other systemic changes in this update include an adjusted party management system and Bloodweb changes that’ll make it so that more perks appear in the web beyond level 40.

Perhaps equally as exciting to some players will be the first release of the Stranger Things content. The new Survivors, Killer, and map which were all revealed earlier in the month will be added to the PTB for testing ahead of their live released.

“The Stranger Things content will be enabled on the Player Test Build,” the post said. “This includes the new Underground Complex map, the Demogorgon, Steve and Nancy, and all the new perks. Dedicated servers and the other design changes will also remain active until the end of the PTB. We are thrilled to see the worlds of Stranger Things and Dead by Daylight collide and can’t wait to hear what you think.”

Dead by Daylight’s PTB will be open with the updated features starting on September 3rd.