Someone Recreated a Stranger Things Location In Unreal Engine 4 and It’s Surreal

If you're a fan of the Stranger Things series, then the Byers family room (home to Will and Joyce) with the light-up letter wall should be a familiar location to all of you. And now, you get to see it in a whole new light, as someone has recreated the room in the unlikeliest of places -- Unreal Engine 4!

Epic Games' development tool has been used pretty commonly in video games these days, but a savvy user over at Reddit has managed to take the time to painstakingly recreate the locale from the hit Netflix series, right down to the smallest of details. You can see for yourself in the video above.

Created by AdamGamesart.com, the video features some panning of the location, including the light-up letter wall (which Joyce uses), the TV with the glowing programming on it (yes, the old 80's model), the chair, the classic video and album shelf...all of it. It's wonderfully recreated, and makes us wonder...what would happen if someone actually went out of their way to put together a Stranger Things game using this engine? Hmmm.

Many Reddit users have commented on the quality of the video, most coming away very impressed. JuanitaDimaondez noted, "You read my mind. This is amazing OP," while TheFancyJoker said, "Gave me a scary and ominous vibe, yet warm and comfortable. Great job!"

Some did note minor critiques though, while still praising the video. "At one point, one of your bottles loses its texture," noted PopcornBag. "I think this is the only thing that jumped out. Absolutely fantastic work!" (It's at the 21 second point, by the way -- and we barely noticed.) Suirou also said, "Also, I don't know if it's been created that way but the smoke from the coffee cup doesn't seem seamless -- it seems to be breaking a loop every 2 seconds."

But these are minor quibbles. The artist did such a great job putting this together, and if they can keep tinkering away at their Unreal Engine 4 tech, who knows what they can accomplish? We wish them all the best of luck.

Stranger Things can be watched on Netflix now.