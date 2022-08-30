Stranger Things Star Says Vecna Is "Out for Blood" in Season 5

Stranger Things Season 4 saw the debut of the deadly Vecna, who proved himself to be a powerful threat, and despite seemingly being vanquished by Eleven in the season finale, actor Jamie Campbell Bower thinks this will only make the character all the more dangerous as we head into the series' final season. With the final season only now being written, the actor likely doesn't know exactly what is in store for his villain and the terror he might be bringing to Hawkins, Indiana, but it seems pretty likely that the havoc the monster caused in Season 4 will pale in comparison to what he has planned next. Stay tuned for details on Season 5 of Stranger Things.

"He's pissed, he's properly vexed," Bower shared with NME of his character in the final season. "I don't think he's slunk off licking his wounds in misery. He's rebuilding, and he's out for blood. It's like, you've really f-cking pushed the buttons now, that classic Jason Voorhees thing -- you've made a big mistake."

Throughout much of Season 4, fans were bewildered by Vecna's origins, with Episode 7 revealing that he was an orderly who watched over Mille Bobby Brown's Eleven, who was responsible for overpowering him and banishing him to the Upside Down. In the years since that bout, the orderly grew more powerful and more dangerous, with revenge motivating most of his actions in Season 4.

"I think revenge is a huge part of it," Bower says of what motivated the character. "One of the things that I would always say to myself and that I wrote down [while preparing] was, 'You took everything from me, now it's my turn to take everything from you.' Before Eleven sends him to his untimely demise in the Upside Down, he's left alone in this space for a long time, stewing, with nobody to talk to. But while revenge does play a big part in his relationship with her, I think he probably still has a desire to take her with him and live in a different sort of way because she is part of him, and he recognizes a lot of himself in her."

The Season 4 finale feature Will Byers experiencing stranger sensations as Vecna's presence became known in Hawkins, with the actor theorizing, "I think Vecna and Will have a connection that's yet to be explored ... As a fan, I'd be interested to see more of that."

Stay tuned for details on Season 5 of Stranger Things.

