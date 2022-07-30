Stray Player Discovers a Great Hidden Detail About the Robots

Stray is one of this year's biggest releases. The new kitty cat game from BlueTwelve Studio and Annapurna Interactive had substantial anticipation going into its release, but no one expected it to do as well as it's been doing. A week after its release it's still the top seller on Steam. Beyond the cat protagonist, the thing players are seemingly in love with most about the game is its well-realized and detailed world. To this end, it should surprise no one that the game's world is brimming with some great and hidden details.

One detail that's been making the rounds over on Reddit involves the game's Robots, which populate the world players explore as a cat. More specifically, over on Reddit, a player pointed out that in the game the Robotos eat RAMen. As another player points out, there's a "GPUdon" option on the menu in the same restaurant.

Below, you can check out the detail for yourself:

Stray is available on PC, PS4, and PS5, and right now, there's no word of it coming to Nintendo Switch or Xbox consoles, though the expectation is that it will eventually migrate to these systems.

"Stray is easily one of the most unique games releasing in 2022 simply because you get to play as a cat and that's largely how the team behind it has been marketing it," reads the opening of our review of the game. "While there is no shortage of feline-related activities like carelessly walking across keyboards or scratching couches, what most people will likely be surprised by is its depth and how earnest it is in its writing. It's a remarkably beautiful game both visually and emotionally. Within the first few seconds of the game, developer BlueTwelve Studio expertly illustrates the story it will be telling for the following 8 to 10 hours without a single line of dialogue. It's a classic example of show, don't tell. It's just a group of cats watching a rain storm, quietly loving each other, and being a family."