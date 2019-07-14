Save $100 on Street Fighter 2 and Golden Tee Arcade1Up Cabinets Ahead of Prime Day

Walmart is getting out one day ahead of Amazon’s Prime Day with a big summer sale that includes discounts on popular Arcade1Up mini arcade cabinets that match or exceed all-time lows.

At the time of writing you can get the Street Fighter 2 cabinet – which includes Street Fighter ll Champion Edition, Street Fighter ll The New Challengers, and Street Fighter ll Turbo – for $199 with free 2-day shipping. That’s a $100 discount that matches last year’s big holiday discount. The Golden Tee cabinet is also $100 cheaper today ($398 with free shipping – an all-time low) and includes Golden Tee Classic, Golden Tee 2000, Golden Tee 1999, and Golden Tee 1998 plus a riser to extend the height of the cabinet. If you go with Street Fighter 2, a riser can be purchased separately right here.

On a related note, Mortal Kombat 11 on the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch pays homage to the history of the franchise, but if you want the ultimate nostalgic experience, the Mortal Kombat cabinet from Arcade1Up is the way to go. It includes the original Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat II and Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 in a single mini unit that’s small enough, and affordable enough, to be part of a home arcade.

At the time of writing, the Mortal Kombat Arcade1Up mini arcade cabinet is a Walmart exclusive that’s available to order online right here for $299.99 with free 2-day delivery. The same is true for the new Final Fight arcade cabinet, which includes Final Fight, 1944 The Loop Master, Ghost ‘N Goblins and Strider which can be ordered here for the same price. Again, you might want to pick up a riser to bring the cabinet up to a height that’s comfortable to play standing up.

You can shop the rest of the Arcade1UP lineup right here. It includes Golden Tee, Pac-Man, Galaga, Rampage, Asteroids, Centipede, Space Invaders, Street Fighter, and more.

