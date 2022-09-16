Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Test Announced

In addition to revealing that several classic fighters like Ken and Blanka would be returning for Street Fighter 6 among other announcements, developer Capcom has revealed that there will be a Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Test for the highly anticipated fighting video game held in early October. There are a few caveats, however, for anyone interested in checking it out next month.

First and foremost, given that this is a Closed Beta Test, interested folks will need to apply for it. A Capcom ID is required, and it would seem to be specifically for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. That leaves PlayStation 4 players out. That said, it will include cross-play between the aforementioned platforms and access to a bunch of different features during it.

Announcing the Closed Beta Test for #StreetFighter6, taking place from October 7-10 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam!



👤 8 Characters

🌐 Online Matches

🥋 Training Mode

🕹️ Crossplay

...and more!



🌐 Details – https://t.co/euPRT4Ie89 pic.twitter.com/EqFxaYkvVM — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) September 15, 2022

More specifically, the Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Test will include access to Ranked Match, Casual Match, Battle Hub Match, Open Tournament, Extreme Battle, Game Center, and Training Mode. Eight total characters from the video game's roster will be available: Ryu, Chun-Li, Luke, Jamie, Guile, Kimberly, Juri, and Ken. That excludes the recently revealed returning fighters Blanka, Dhalsim, and E. Honda.

"The aim of the closed beta test is for us to monitor the play experience of participants, identify any potential issues, and then address them in order to improve the quality of the game," the official purpose for the Closed Beta Test shared by Capcom reads. "As such, it is possible that errors may occur during the test that cause the game to freeze or close during gameplay. The test sessions will use a version of the game still in development. As a result, we cannot guarantee a smooth gameplay experience. Please bear all of this in mind when taking part in the test."

As noted above, the Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Test is set to run from October 7th through October 10th on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. In general, Street Fighter 6 is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC in 2023. No definitive release date beyond that has been announced. The game includes several different game modes like Fighting Ground, World Tour, and Battle Hub. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming fighting video game right here.

