Street Fighter 6 Brings Back Taunts with a New Feature

Street Fighter 6 is bringing back taunts once more to let players set the tone before or during a fight, but this time, the taunts give players a way to throw a different kind of jab at their opponent. Capcom revealed this week in a brief teaser for the game's updated taunting feature that players will now be able to use character-specific taunts directed at different fighters. The publisher also asked if Ryu was a Chad, a question which arguably got even more attention than the feature which Capcom was trying to show off.

In case you didn't catch it from the Street Fighter account, the clip below shows what one of the taunts looks like in the game. When Luke is against Ryu, he can apparently use his taunt to imitate the special move of Street Fighter's poster boy by saying "Hadouken" while copying Ryu's movements.

And now, we proudly present Luke and Ryu taunting in #StreetFighter6! Will Ryu stand for this mockery or be a Chad and do something about it?! Or does he have more ways to respond... 😲 pic.twitter.com/tHR2GJKa9x — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) June 10, 2022

People were immediately happy to see the new feature given that Street Fighter games have had taunts in the past but never ones specific to characters. It's a feature we see in the openings of some fighting games like in the Mortal Kombat series when two characters enter the arena and banter a bit, but in this case, players will be able to pull off these taunts whenever they want in a match.

Capcom pondered if Ryu has "more ways to respond" to Luke's jab which suggests that Ryu's got his own Luke-specific taunt to use just as everyone else likely will, too. Whoever is throwing taunts at Guile, we can be it's probably going to have something to do with his hair.

This isn't the only interesting feature Capcom's added that doesn't have to deal explicitly with fighting in Street Fighter 6. Another revealed not long ago showed that players would be able to manipulate the faces of the Street Fighter characters prior to a match starting, a feature which should pair quite nicely with the taunts for players who frequent the games' online matches.

Street Fighter 6 won't release until next year, but we'll get more and more character reveals and other info about the game between now and then, so keep an eye out for more announcements like this one.