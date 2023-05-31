Street Fighter 6 releases on June 2 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, and early reviews are very positive on the latest fighter in Capcom's long-running series. Of course, many games these days come to various subscription services at launch including Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus, though Xbox definitely gets more day-one releases than any other service. To that end, players might be wondering if Capcom's fighter will be joining all of the other games on the service. So, is Street Fighter 6 coming to Xbox Game Pass, or will you need to pick it up at full price if you want to play it on opening weekend?

Is Street Fighter 6 on Xbox Game Pass?

Unfortunately, we can confirm that Xbox Game Pass subscribers will not get access to Street Fighter 6 as part of the service. Given how big of a game this is for Capcom, this likely isn't that surprising. After all, Street Fighter has long been one of the company's biggest franchises, so expecting it to come to Xbox Game Pass on day one was probably asking too much.

The good thing is that Street Fighter 6 does sound like a return to form for the fighting series after the lackluster launch of Street Fighter 5. That game eventually got to a good place, but its launch was met with criticism from both critics and players. SF6 doesn't seem to have that problem, which makes it a bit easier to pay full price to get in on the opening day.

Will Street Fighter 6 Come to Xbox Game Pass?

Here's where things get more interesting. Capcom has brought several of its biggest games to Game Pass over the last few years. The most prominent is Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, which is no longer on the service but was there previously. We also know that Exoprimal will come to Game Pass when it launches. With that in mind, it's very possible that Street Fighter 6 might come to Game Pass eventually. As the game ages, Capcom might need to inject more players into the scene and Game Pass would be an excellent way to do that while opening the door for more money on the backend in the form of microtransactions. That said, it's far from a sure thing that Street Fighter 6 will come to Game Pass, so if you want it, you might as well buy it.