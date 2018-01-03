Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition Details Emerge Showing Off New Game Mode And Stages

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition is set to release later this month, and new details have emerged showing off a new Game Mode and new stages coming to the fighter. Thanks to one Brazilian data miner, we’ve got an extensive look at what’s to come.

The video above comes courtesy of data miner X-Kira and shows off the Boss Rush mode that takes the fight to key enemies from the game’s Story Mode. Whether you’re taking on the Shadaloo Dolls, Fevier, or other foes found in the story, the new Boss Mode lets you challenge them all. X-Kira also states in their original claim that there are going to be 20 new arenas, though that has yet to be officially confirmed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to X-Kira, these are the “definite” stages coming to the Arcade Edition:

Final Fight: Metro City Slums, U.S.A. (Cody stage)

Street Fighter II: Battle Harbor, U.S.A. (Ken stage)

Street Fighter II: Amazon River Basin, Brazil (Blanka stage)

Street Fighter II: Big Factory, Russia (Zangief stage)

Street Fighter II: Maharaja’s Palace, India (Dhalsim stage)

Street Fighter II: Ayutthaya Temple Ruins, Thailand (Sagat stage)

Street Fighter Alpha 2: Beijing, China (Chun-Li stage)

Street Fighter Alpha 2: Detroit Highway, U.S.A. (Nash stage)

Street Fighter Alpha 2: W.C. in the London underground, England (Birdie stage)

Street Fighter Alpha 2: Field in a Thunderstorm, Australia

Street Fighter Alpha 2: Ridge Overlooking Guyana Falls, Venezuela (M. Bison stage)

Street Fighter Alpha 3: Hana Shotengai, Japan (Karin & Sakura stage)

Street Fighter III: New Generation: A Road in Kyoto, Japan (Ibuki stage)

Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike: Olmec Ruins, Mexico (Urien stage)

Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike: Subway Station, U.S.A. (Alex stage)

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition: Russia (Kolin stage)

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition: Neo Shadaloo, Unknown Location (Ed stage)

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition: Egypt (Menat stage)

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition: “Strider” Base (Zeku stage)

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition: Neo Shadaloo Headquarters, Unknown Location (Falke stage?)

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition: Shadaloo Corridor A

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition: “Rainbow Ring” Japan (Rainbow Mika stage)

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition: Nguhhao Palace (F.A.N.G stage)

We’ll be able to see these new editions for ourselves, because Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition goes live on January 16th.

(via Shoryuken)