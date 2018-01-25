Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition Receives Monster Hunter Costumes for a Limited Time

For fans of both the Street Fighter series and the Monster Hunter franchise, Capcom has just the thing for you. With a Monster Hunter-themed event in Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition, players can suit up in some pretty sweet MH gear to take the fight to an even more iconic level.

The three characters that can get the new look are Ibuki with the Kirin armor, R. Mika with the Zinogre armor, and Ken with the Rathalos armor. As far as how to actually get these new digs, Capcom details how the battle mode will work:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Every month, there will be at least one unique costume like a Crossover Costume up for grabs, which can only be obtained by playing Extra Battle Mode with Fight Money. Here’s the flow of how to go about getting these costumes:

Each costume requires you to complete four challenges that take place over the span of a month – one challenge per week.

Each time you attempt one of these challenges, you must spend 2,500 Fight Money. In other words, if you successfully complete each of the weekly challenges in one go, you can get that Extra Battle Costume for 10,000 FM!

Once you complete all four challenges, the costume for that month is yours!

These challenges are time exclusive, so make sure to log in each week to complete them, especially if you have your eyes on that month’s unique costume.

They also released a detail schedule on when you can earn the specific armor sets listed above. The challenges themselves begin at 8 PM for each day and end at 7 PM the final day in Pacific Time. Here’s what you need to know about the armor earnings:

Rathalos Armor for Ken

Challenge 1: February 27 – March 8

Challenge 2: March 8 – March 15

Challenge 3: March 15 – March 22

Challenge 4: March 22 – March 29

Zinogre Armor for R. Mika

Challenge 1: March 8 – March 15

Challenge 2: March 15 – March 22

Challenge 3: March 22 – March 29

Challenge 4: March 29 – April 5

Kirin Armor for Ibuki

Challenge 1: March 15 – March 22

Challenge 2: March 22 – March 29

Challenge 3: March 29 – April 5

Challenge 4: April 5 – April 12

Street Fighter V, which was first dropped on February 16th, 2016, recently released the Arcade Edition upgrade on January 16, 2018. This collaboration event is held to celebrate Monster Hunter: World‘s worldwide release on January 26.