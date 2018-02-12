Street Fighter V: Blanka Revealed With New Trailer, Coming February 20

Guys, it took way too long, but Blanka is finally making his way to Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition. This morning Capcom revealed that Blanka will finally hit the roster on February 20, and will be the second official character from the season three lineup. The released a sick new character trailer to show him off, which you can watch above!

“Savage” doesn’t even begin to describe Blanka’s style, and we have a feeling that he’s going to be a competitive favorite after his release. For those of you who like to keep your opponents guessing, Blanka’s arsenal is spilling over with mixups, projectile dodges, counters, and plenty of mid-range trickery. He’s fast as lightning, too (no pun intended). On the official Capcom-Unity blog, we learn a little more about Blanka’s style:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Blanka’s gameplay remains animalistic in nature and sees him scratching, leaping, and pummeling opponents reflecting his time in the jungle. He retains his signature Electric Thunder attack that emits electrical currents around his entire body, which can be continuously performed by repeatedly pressing his punch buttons. Also returning are his multiple rolling attacks, which can be used to approach opponents from different angles or used as a combo ender.

“New to Blanka’s arsenal is a command grab called Wild Hunt, where he leaps forward and viciously scratches the opponent before throwing them a set distance away from him. This addition to his move set opens up more opportunities for Blanka to be aggressive.”

The blog outlines all of his v-skills, triggers, and critical art in great detail, so if you’re wanting to get a leg up on the competition, you’ll definitely want to check out the full post. Capcom also revealed a few new costumes that will be available at-launch for anyone who buys the Season 3 character pass with real money. They include a “Battle Costume,” “Nostalgia Costume,” and “Quirky Story Costume.” The Quirky Story Costume is by far our favorite, check this out:

We can’t wait to pummel some fools online while dressed as an adorable Blanka doll. With this reveal we can’t help but wonder what other classic characters may be brought back during season three. We’ll keep our ears to the ground; stay tuned!