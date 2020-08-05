Xbox Game Pass today revealed several new additions for the subscription services, including but not limited to Final Fantasy VII HD on both console and PC. Notably, while there are only two different dates worth of video games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the near future, six different video games are set to drop on the console version of the service tomorrow, August 6th.

Here is the full upcoming lineup for Xbox Game Pass that was revealed alongside their available dates in handy list format:

8/6 (PC): It Lurks Below, Trailmakers, UnderMine, Xeno Crisis

8/6 (Console): Darksiders: Genesis, It Lurks Below, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, Trailmakers, UnderMine, Xeno Crisis

8/13 (PC and Console): Final Fantasy VII HD

As is typical, these additions are largely confined to the first portion of the month, so expect to hear from Xbox about further new games joining the service later this month. Alongside the new additions, Xbox's announcement also noted that the following video games are leaving the service on August 14th:

Devil May Cry 5 (Console)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance (Console & PC)

Space Hulk: Tactics (PC)

Where the Water Tastes Like Wine (PC)

Yoku’s Island Express (PC)

The Xbox Game Pass subscription service currently comes in several tiers, but the basic console version is available for $9.99 a month. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, it was recently announced, is getting Project xCloud in September. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox Game Pass right here.

