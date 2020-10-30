Lineage Studios Reveals Stunning Streets of Rage 4 Limited Prints

✖

Streets of Rage 4 managed to bring back the beloved 90s brawler for a whole new generation, capturing the nostalgic and addict style and combat from the original series and giving it a new modern shine. Aside from the entertaining combat, the artwork for the game was gorgeous, and now thanks to Lineage Studios you can hang some of that artwork in your favorite room with the release of two stunning limited edition prints, but you'll need to snag them fast if you want to make sure you get them.

The new Streets of Rage 4 poster was created by Art Director and co-founder of Lizardcube Studio Ben Fiquet, and this was a completely original creation and not pulled from any promotional or key art. It features Axel Stone, Blaze Fielding, Adam Hunter, Cherry Hunter, and Floyd Iraia all looking fierce, and it comes in two varieties.

The first poster is a timed released and features a gold background that shows off a faded view of the city, which will retail for $60.00. The second one features the same character poses but instead of the gold city the background is pure red, and this one is limited to just 100 prints and will retail for $70.00.

(Photo: Lineage Studios)

You can pre-order the standard version right here, and the official description can be found below.

Commemorate the return of the 90's beat 'em up classic in the 2020 continuation of Streets of Rage. We're thrilled to have had the opportunity to work with Streets of Rage 4's Art Director Ben Fiquet to bring you this brilliant Streets of Rage 4 screen printed poster. Time to hit the streets!

PRODUCT DETAILS:

Hand-numbered

Limited Edition Screen Print

Edition Size: Timed Edition

16-18 Colors

Dimensions: 18" x 24"

Estimated Ship Date: December 2020

All Sales Are Final

Officially Licensed Streets of Rage 4 merchandise

(Photo: Lineage Studios)

You can pre-order the variant red edition here, and the official description can be found below.

PRODUCT DETAILS:

Hand-numbered

Limited Edition Screen Print

Edition Size: 100

16-18 Colors

Dimensions: 18" x 24"

Estimated Ship Date: December 2020

All Sales Are Final

Officially Licensed Streets of Rage 4 merchandise

Streets of Rage 4 is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Which print are you going to get? Let us know in the comments!