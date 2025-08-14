Subnautica Gets Surprising Update & Huge Discount Price

Unknown Worlds’ classic underwater crafting survival game Subnautica just dropped a surprise patch and a considerable discount to go with it. Players can pick up Subnautica and different Subnautica bundles on Steam and Epic Games for 75% off, bringing the base game down to only $7.49 until August 21st. This price ensures that someone who hasn’t yet dived into the mysterious waters of Subnautica can do so at the game’s lowest recorded price on the Steam platform.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the sale is not available on the Xbox or PlayStation stores, the newest patch to the game, called the “Subnautica 2025 patch,” pushes changes for both PC and console players. These changes, courtesy of Unknown Worlds, are listed below.

PC & Console

Added a pop-up newsfeed that can be used for one-time-only announcements.

Fixed an issue where passing through the Alien Arch portals (e.g. in the Primary Containment Facility) in your PRAWN suit freezes stats like oxygen or hunger, if you exited the suit.

Fixed the PRAWN suit sometimes falling through the map or getting stuck when the player returns from an Alien Arch portal.

Fixed Leviathans having a tendency to fly above the ocean surface when grabbing the Seamoth or PRAWN suit in certain cases.

Fixed having a permanent player view rotation offset upon respawning, if the player died while piloting the Scanner Room Camera Drone.

Fixed the game freezing if a player managed to construct a SeaBase piece inside of the Cyclops. It is now recognized as an obstacle for base building.

Fixed a bug where the Repulsion Cannon could displace objects built inside the Cyclops, causing them to fall outside of it and sometimes disappearing into the sea floor.

PC Only (Excluding Windows Store)

Changed from legacy Unity input to the new “com.unity.inputsystem” to accommodate controller improvements.

Fixed a bunch of controller-related issues. Reworked input options. Various InputSystem-related fixes and performance optimizations. The game now properly supports the following controllers in both wired and wireless modes: Xbox 360, Xbox Series, PS4, PS5, PS5 Edge, Nintendo Switch Pro.

Changed to the new Unity Sprite Atlas packer (backport from Below Zero).

Changed from baked InputSymbols.ttf to SDF sprites for displaying inline control icons in text. Updated control icons. Fixed game falling back to text representation of controls instead of control icons for some input bindings when no controller is connected.

Fixed navigation icons in PDA and Builder Menu not updating bindings dynamically when they change (e.g. when controller type changes).

Fixed an issue where the user cannot toggle the ‘auto move’ setting to On while cycling through Cyclops’ cameras.

Made Cyclops steering wheel animations gamepad-friendly.

Play video

The update primarily contained bug fixes and improvements to the game, and was seen as a welcome treat for those who were still playing the 2018 release. The patch was surprising to some players because of how it fixed longtime bugs that had been a thorn in their side for quite a while.

“I…. just never thought it would happen,” wrote Reddit user Kinsin111 in response to a fix for a notorious repulsion cannon bug.

While the fanbase generally appreciated the patch, the tradeoff with breaking compatibility with some mods made the update bittersweet for a few players.

“Great, another update that breaks mods,” wrote Reddit user Moose_Cake.

Unknown World’s follow-up game, Subnautica: Below Zero, also received a new patch introducing gameplay tweaks and bug fixes applied to the Steam, Epic, Xbox, and PlayStation versions of the game.