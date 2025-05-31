Hit Survival Game Subnautica Is Going Mobile Soon

Horrible things lurk deep below the ocean’s surface in Subnautica. The indie horror game, which took the gaming world by storm after launching in early access in 2014, lured players in with beautiful oceanic landscapes and the ability to build cozy bases. However, sinister secrets are waiting for those brave enough to discover them – and now players will be able to dive deep into the game from their mobile devices.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Subnautica on mobile might sound surprising to those who have been playing since the early stages of the game. Early access was demanding enough to make most gaming laptops scream after a few hours of base building. However, after decades of optimization and device improvements, most mobile phones and tablets are ready to put the sea in people’s pockets, and all the scary monsters that come with it.

Pre-Register For Subnautica Mobile Today

In a social media post shared by the Subnautica team, it has been announced that the game will release for iPhone and Android devices on July 8, 2025.

On July 8th, you’ll be able to carry the entire ocean in your pocket 🌊



Subnautica is coming to iOS and Android! Pre-order and pre-register today ⬇️



🍎: https://t.co/GlFL6TXv72

🤖: https://t.co/FD5lCmZoGD pic.twitter.com/4jywkn1E0S — Subnautica (@Subnautica) May 27, 2025

The post includes two links for Apple and Android stores, where fans of the game can pre-register today. According to a blog post by Unknown Worlds, the title will cost $9.99, with a 10% discount for the launch.

The blog also shows a trailer of the mobile release, which includes a glimpse of the overlay controls players will use to navigate the dark waters of this alien planet. The screen does look a bit busy, but it will have mobile controller support for those who prefer to avoid screen play.

Additionally, Unknown Worlds has confirmed cloud saves that will allow progress to transfer between iOS and Android devices. This is good news for players who have split tablet and phone brands. There will also be Game Center achievements, and the game will have iPhone 15 optimization.

Play video

The trailer shows a few iconic shots of gameplay from the original Subnautica, from glowing underwater landscapes to terrifying monster battles. These shots are exactly what players need, as they confirm this won’t be a compacted version of the original title, but a proper port of the entire story.

At this time, there is no information on whether the mobile port will include all the DLC for the game or if this will come at a later date. There has also been no update on Subnautica 2 as a mobile port. Subnautica 2 is set to drop in early access at some point during 2025, and is likely to have much higher demands that may not be supported by phones or tablets immediately.

Jumping into the mobile version of Subnautica is the perfect way to prep for the early access release of the sequel, allowing fans to relive the story with easy access anywhere they might be. While mobile overlays and optimization can be hurdles for games being ported to Apple and Android devices, Unknown Worlds has done a solid job with other ports for Subnautica and is receptive to player feedback. Hopefully, this new version of the beloved indie will be just as addictive, terrifying, and intense as the PC and console versions.

At the very least, players will have the chance to keep a large, underwater base in their back pocket, and more than half the fun of playing Subnautica is creating elaborate fish tanks inside bases. This is just an excuse to Tamagotchi some cute, alien fish as pets and zone out caring for them instead of doom-scrolling on social media. Fans will just need to watch out for the sharp and pointy things while they gather up fishy friends.