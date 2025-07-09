Subnautica 2 Delayed by Krafton

Subnautica 2 has been one of the most anticipated survival games of 2025, but a recent report says the often wishlisted game has unfortunately been delayed. No specific date was provided beyond a release window, but according to the latest update, Subnautica 2 is now targeting a 2026 release instead of 2025. This news comes just months before the early access launch for Subnautica 2 and follows the recent removal of the original Subnautica’s creators from the development team.

Subnautica 2 is the follow-up to the hit game Subnautica and has a huge following. There were reports of disagreements about how Subnautica 2 would launch between the founders of Unknown Worlds, Charlie Cleveland and Max McGuire, and publisher Krafton, ultimately ending with the founders being fired. Cleveland had indicated that Subnautica 2 was ready for its early release, which only makes these events more confusing.

This incident was reported by Bloomberg, which previously reported that developer Unknown Worlds was due to receive a payout upon hitting certain milestones. According to this report, the Unknown Worlds development team would receive a $250 million bonus if Subnautica 2 reached certain revenue targets which would be shared by its employees. Subnautica 2 is the second-most wishlisted game on Steam, but even with this hype, the delay certainly makes this an imposing challenge.

This is undoubtedly disappointing news to those looking forward to Subnautica 2. Unknown Worlds had been ramping up to launch in early access and take player feedback into consideration while continuing development. Some speculate Krafton did not want an early access launch and wanted the full game on release day, which may indicate the handling of Unknown World’s founders and delay.

