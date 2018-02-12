The 25th Ward: The Silver Case, from Suda51, Heads to PS4 in March

There’s a serious treasure trove within the halls of Suda51 development history. The now-beloved creator of No More Heroes debuted with a short visual novel series known as The Silver Case way back in 1999, and it has ported to almost every possible platform since. Now, the game’s sequel, The 25th Ward: The Silver Case, is getting both a physical and digital launch on the PlayStation 4 this March. During this past weekend’s live stream, the team at NiS America confirmed the game’s release date, and also unveiled a new trailer. Check it out, but be careful — it’s not exactly safe for work:

The 25th Ward first released for PlayStation 3, and has made the rounds on other platforms, including PC (via Steam). The game is set five years after its predecessor, and the story is just as much of a doozie as you’d expect from the mind behind Killer7: set in The 25th Ward, which has just opened up int he district of Kanto, players must navigate their way through the clues behind the murder of a young woman. But as new doors open, so do more complicated matters, leading the player down multiple possible routes toward the ending. Everything is in your hands, including how the game plays out, which makes playing through the visual novel much more compelling than your usual click to turn the page.

Here’s a little bit more about the game’s features from its official listing on Steam:

A SUDA51 Trip – Set in the “Kill the Past” universe, the series continues its bleak look into a semi-futuristic world on the edge of collapse and the misfits and antiheroes that inhabit it.

Brave New World – The return of the signature “Film Window” system is brought to The 25th Ward for the first time! New visuals, sounds and controls capture the game in a fresh perspective.

One Story, Many Sides – Explore this dark take on Tokyo from three different perspectives, “Correctness,” “Placebo,” and “Matchmaker.”

The 25th Ward: The Silver Case is set for release on the PlayStation 4 on March 13th in North America. It’s available now on multiple platforms.