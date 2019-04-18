Rumor: ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Being Developed by Rocksteady

The rumor mills have fired up production once more, and there is something potentially huge coming down the belt. Rocksteady Studios is working on a video game, but they haven’t exactly been open about what that title might be. Everybody knows them for their Batman Arkham series, but it’s been rather difficult to pinpoint what’s next. The only thing that has really been confirmed is that their next game isn’t Superman. That said, a recent leak may point to Rocksteady’s next big game focusing on none other than the Suicide Squad.

Before we go any further, it is beyond worth noting that this rumor comes from 4chan, so find yourself a few shakers of salt. Moving on, someone took to the website to leak Warner Bros.’ marketing plan for the upcoming DC Comics game, which is still unknown at this point. However, one excited fan took to Twitter to ask Kotaku’s Jason Schreier if there is any weight to the rumors that a Suicide Squad game is inbound, and while he neither confirmed nor denied it, many are taking it as confirmation.

Getting back to the leaked marketing plan, the format of the email is very similar to the leaked Mortal Kombat 11 marketing plan, which has since been confirmed. According to the leak, the announcement of the next Rocksteady game will arrive on June 4th, which is a week before E3 2019. The footage will show Gotham as a playable area, which will be one of many, with Star City coming later in a separate reveal.

The alleged marketing plan also goes into gameplay details, but there isn’t too much revealed. A gameplay video to be shared will include details about team work, combat, loot, online multiplayer elements, different areas, and more. It also mentions that the game will be announced with their launch window revealed, which is set for early 2020.

Again, there’s no way to tell if any of this is legitimate, so the salt will need to remain out and at the ready for any situation that may arise. Until Rocksteady or Warner Bros. confirms as much, we’ll just have to keep on wondering what a Suicide Squad game would be like.

What do you think about all of this? Do you believe Rocksteady is working on a Suicide Squad game? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

Thanks, Game Rant!

