Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Episode 2 Update Adds New Enemies, Missions

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League players are getting Season 1 Episode 2 very soon, and ahead of that release, Rocksteady Studios put out the patch notes for the update that'll usher in that episode. Since it's the start of a new chapter for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the update is an expectedly packed one as well with more than just a few bugfixes included in the patch notes for Season 1 Episode 2. New enemy types are coming to the game with that episode as well as another new kind of mission for players to pursue.

The update isn't out just yet, however. While Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League did have a period of maintenance on Wednesday, that was just prep work for Episode 2, so the update itself isn't actually out yet. It and Episode 2 release on May 23rd, but that just gives you more time to look over the patch notes below and see what's to come:

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Season 1 Episode 2 Patch Notes

Changes in this release

New Green Lantern Infused Enemies

These tricky new enemies are able to summon Green Lantern Constructs, turning up the pressure on the Squad. Green Lantern Infused enemies are immune to all direct damage until their Constructs have been destroyed, meaning you'll need your target prioritisation game to be on point when tackling them.

Added a New Mission – 'Out of Orbit'

Brainiac is phasing in Corrupted Justice League Watchtowers to locate his next target. By leaving these Corrupted Watchtowers partially phased in, they are invulnerable to attacks from the Squad, which is where Hack comes in to lock them down and allow Task Force X to get to work.

Brainiac's forces will be assaulting Metropolis from two dimensions at once. Enemies in another dimension cannot be harmed, but will still disrupt your ability to destroy the Corrupted Watchtower. That means your Squad will be switching between dimensions to take out Brainiac's forces, lock down all the Control Points, and ultimately destroy the Corrupted Watchtower!

The Watchtower has its own defences to contend with, making this a challenging but incredibly fun new way to bring the fight to Brainiac.

Added a New Enemy Type – 'Promotinaut'

Scientific progress never stops in Colu, and in Episode 2 Brainiac's R&D division will begin rolling out a new type of Terminaut to contend with. The Promotinaut is a support enemy that can promote enemies to their next, more powerful level of mutation. Any Grunt enemy becomes a Bomber, and Bombers are promoted to the terrifying Destroyer.

Added 11 new Squad Skills across Total Character Levels 120, 135 and 150

Increased the base number of rewards earned for completing missions in Metropolis during Season Play from 2 to 3 (excludes Smash and Grab which remains 2)

Other Changes

Power levels of Infamy Sets tiers have been equalised, with different tiers now representing levels of complexity in playstyle.

Changed how Mastery Level progression is calculated, by increasing the offset from +2 to +5, on top of the average of the highest three mastery levels completed.

Added 4 new grades of Master Items (Master I-V) for Notorious and Infamy Gear, which become available as players progress through Mastery Levels.

Added new Corrupted versions of 4 Notorious Items that are available exclusively from the Mayhem Mission at Mastery Level 1+

Added the option to break down reward items from the Mission Complete screen.

New Mutators have been reworked to provide mechanical bonuses to players.

Added Lex-2 Enemy Analysis to all 6 Episode 2 Incursion missions, creating situational combat bonuses for players.

Added crafting recipes for Legendary items from Episode 1 and Finite Crisis, that you can unlock through Episode ranks and new Invasion levels

Halved the Promethium cost required to start Mayhem missions from 3,000 to 1,500, Incursion from 1,000 to 500 and Killing Time missions from 500 to 250.

Added 3 new Metropolis Invasion difficulty levels

Changed Dynamic Tutorials to turn off by default after Chapter 1.

Bug Fixes