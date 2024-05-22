Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Episode 2 Update Adds New Enemies, Missions
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's new Episode 2 update goes live very soon.
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League players are getting Season 1 Episode 2 very soon, and ahead of that release, Rocksteady Studios put out the patch notes for the update that'll usher in that episode. Since it's the start of a new chapter for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the update is an expectedly packed one as well with more than just a few bugfixes included in the patch notes for Season 1 Episode 2. New enemy types are coming to the game with that episode as well as another new kind of mission for players to pursue.
The update isn't out just yet, however. While Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League did have a period of maintenance on Wednesday, that was just prep work for Episode 2, so the update itself isn't actually out yet. It and Episode 2 release on May 23rd, but that just gives you more time to look over the patch notes below and see what's to come:
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Season 1 Episode 2 Patch Notes
Changes in this release
New Green Lantern Infused Enemies
- These tricky new enemies are able to summon Green Lantern Constructs, turning up the pressure on the Squad. Green Lantern Infused enemies are immune to all direct damage until their Constructs have been destroyed, meaning you'll need your target prioritisation game to be on point when tackling them.
Added a New Mission – 'Out of Orbit'
- Brainiac is phasing in Corrupted Justice League Watchtowers to locate his next target. By leaving these Corrupted Watchtowers partially phased in, they are invulnerable to attacks from the Squad, which is where Hack comes in to lock them down and allow Task Force X to get to work.
- Brainiac's forces will be assaulting Metropolis from two dimensions at once. Enemies in another dimension cannot be harmed, but will still disrupt your ability to destroy the Corrupted Watchtower. That means your Squad will be switching between dimensions to take out Brainiac's forces, lock down all the Control Points, and ultimately destroy the Corrupted Watchtower!
- The Watchtower has its own defences to contend with, making this a challenging but incredibly fun new way to bring the fight to Brainiac.
Added a New Enemy Type – 'Promotinaut'
- Scientific progress never stops in Colu, and in Episode 2 Brainiac's R&D division will begin rolling out a new type of Terminaut to contend with. The Promotinaut is a support enemy that can promote enemies to their next, more powerful level of mutation. Any Grunt enemy becomes a Bomber, and Bombers are promoted to the terrifying Destroyer.
Added 11 new Squad Skills across Total Character Levels 120, 135 and 150
- Increased the base number of rewards earned for completing missions in Metropolis during Season Play from 2 to 3 (excludes Smash and Grab which remains 2)
Other Changes
- Power levels of Infamy Sets tiers have been equalised, with different tiers now representing levels of complexity in playstyle.
- Changed how Mastery Level progression is calculated, by increasing the offset from +2 to +5, on top of the average of the highest three mastery levels completed.
- Added 4 new grades of Master Items (Master I-V) for Notorious and Infamy Gear, which become available as players progress through Mastery Levels.
- Added new Corrupted versions of 4 Notorious Items that are available exclusively from the Mayhem Mission at Mastery Level 1+
- Added the option to break down reward items from the Mission Complete screen.
- New Mutators have been reworked to provide mechanical bonuses to players.
- Added Lex-2 Enemy Analysis to all 6 Episode 2 Incursion missions, creating situational combat bonuses for players.
- Added crafting recipes for Legendary items from Episode 1 and Finite Crisis, that you can unlock through Episode ranks and new Invasion levels
- Halved the Promethium cost required to start Mayhem missions from 3,000 to 1,500, Incursion from 1,000 to 500 and Killing Time missions from 500 to 250.
- Added 3 new Metropolis Invasion difficulty levels
- Changed Dynamic Tutorials to turn off by default after Chapter 1.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented players from being able to activate the Joker's traversal and combat abilities.
- Fixed a bug during the second phase of the Green Lantern boss fight whereby players would not be able to destroy the second set of missile launchers.
- Fixed a bug whereby the Gather Circle for a mission would fail to appear, resulting in players being returned to the lobby and receiving an error message.
- Fixed a bug that prevented some players from correctly receiving their Battle Pass rewards.
- Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash when launching the game for the first time.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused players to get stuck on the New Season Unlock screen, preventing them from progressing.
- Fixed a bug on the EULA screen whereby selecting one of the options led to a page that could not be displayed.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused Rooftop Emplacements to not spawn correctly.
- Fixed a bug that caused squad members to not appear during certain cinematics.
- Fixed a bug that allowed players to switch Episodes while in missions.
- Fixed a bug that caused Incursion missions and Killing Time portals to not appear on the map.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused player inputs to no longer register after completing an Incursion mission.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes occurred during the 'Tacticool Retreat' mission, preventing players from progressing if they had previously left the game from within the Hall of Justice.
- Updated Polka-Dot Man's Spotty Explosion to do damage on initial impact.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused Episode 1 content to be unavailable when loading into an Episode 1 save.
- Fixed a bug on the squad screen that caused the game to incorrectly display that Episode 1 is selected when playing Episode 0.
- Fixed a bug that caused enemies to not spawn in Skirmish missions, preventing completion.
- Fixed a bug that caused Text to Speech to echo after changing reading speed.
- Fixed a bug that prevented new personal best scores for Killing Time from being registered on the leaderboards.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Mayhem mission Episode Rank requirement to show as 25, instead of 35.
- Fixed a graphical bug that caused the Battle Pass to visually reset to level 1 when the player switched tabs.
- Fixed a bug that incorrectly applied the damage buff from Stacked Deck to the %-based damage from Ivy's Infamy Set.
- Fixed a bug where using the Rocket Jump move would incorrectly reset the cooldown on the Joker's evade.
- Fixed a bug whereby using scan during 'Spyware and Warfare' missions would not correctly highlight enemies contesting points in red.
- All available Codex Entries will now be visible to player whatever Episode they are in.
- Fixed a bug whereby the Joker's 'Dramatic Irony' Talents did not work correctly when triggered by Grenades from the Scarecrow Infamy Set.
- Fixed a bug that prevented Patrol missions from spawning in Chapter 7.
- Fixed a bug during the Shield Harvest tutorial in the Prelude that resulted in players not being returned to the feature unlock screen when they failed the tutorial.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Joker to get stuck in his climbing animation when players held his Rocket Jump button while climbing over a ledge.
- Fixed a bug that caused players to be spammed with world record leaderboard notifications.
- Fixed a bug that caused certain missions to not grant Battle Pass XP when they were completed.
- Fixed a bug in Chapter 7 that incorrectly prevented Patrols from spawning until players had completed a Mastery Level Incursion mission.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the 'Blaze of Glory' Achievement from unlocking correctly.
- Fixed a bug that prevented players in a multiplayer session from being able to damage Green Lantern Constructs when the Squad Leader changed to a player who hadn't unlocked Yellow Lantern Battery yet.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the Joker from being able to destroy Outpost Crystals with his Melee attack.
- Fixed a bug that caused Brainiac to be muted instead of Riddler when players turned on 'Disable Riddler Reminders in Endgame'.
- Fixed a bug that prevented players from crafting Legendary S.T.A.R. Labs Firearms after completing the first Rick Flag's first Branch mission.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Joker's two Rocket Jump charges to not restore when he touched the ground while ragdolling.
- Fixed a bug that caused Riddler trophies collected in Episode 0 to not be counted in Episode 1, preventing players from unlocking the 'Riddler Call 5' Codex entry.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused Episode Rank to not correctly update after completing a mission.
- Fixed a bug when using T.O.T.E.S. that sometimes caused all Augments to randomise their Rarity and effect.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the camera to keep spinning after the Flash attacks the squad.
- Fixed a bug during Ivy missions that sometimes caused the Affliction Burst Icon to be greyed out, even when fully charged.
- Fixed a bug that caused Suicide Strike kills to incorrectly count towards 'Kill X enemies with ranged attacks' Raising Hell challenges.
- Fixed a bug that caused the 'Highest Mastery Level Completed' on the mission card for Killing Time to display the wrong Mastery Level.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused Captain Boomerang to be launched high into the air upon using his Speed Force Dash.
- Fixed a bug that caused Battle Pass XP to be granted, instead of regular XP when some players reached Fear Rank 52.
- Fixed a bug that allowed Captain Boomerang to target shielded Outpost Crystals with Speedster's Surprise.
- Fixed a bug that granted players too many charges when they killed an enemy during Gizmo Branch missions.
- Fixed a bug that caused placeholder text to display when players disconnected their controller during the Mission Reward screen.
- Fixed a bug that caused Harley Quinn to get temporarily stuck when Grappling to an Air Duct.
- Fixed a bug that caused Mutators to not apply to Hit Squad enemies that spawned during Killing Time missions.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented players from progressing past Tier 1 Raising Hell.
- Fixed a bug in Outpost missions that caused enemies to spawn above Crystals, leaving them unprotected.
- Fixed a bug during Killing Time missions that caused enemies to not attack a player after all other players have left through the Exit Portal.
- Fixed a bug that caused damage dealt by Choppers to not be reduced by the Firearm Damage Protection Facility.
- Fixed a bug that could cause the world to not load properly when exiting the portal after the Flash Defeated cinematic.
- Fixed a bug that caused players to spawn outside of the Batman Museum when switching to a Multiplayer server during the 'Knight at the Museum' mission.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Intergang weapons unlock screen to appear every time the Laugh Riot mission is completed, rather than just the first time.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Tiny Terror Weapon Doll to remain locked after players defeated Batman.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused players to have negative Squad Points.
- Fixed a bug that caused only Captain Boomerang to be able to destroy Facilities with his Melee attack. Now all characters can do so with their Melee attacks.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused players to fall down the elevator shaft when they joined a session in the Batcave entrance.
- Fixed a bug that allowed King Shark to get temporarily stuck between a soldier and a desk in the Hall of Justice.
- Fixed a bug that prevented players from using Firearms when joining a session where the host is in a Gizmo Smart Bomb.
- Fixed a bug during Civilian Rescue missions that allowed players to ping civilian hiding spots after they had already been retrieved (…Or died).
- Fixed a bug during multiplayer sessions that caused Batman to disappear too slowly when players spotted him in Metropolis, allowing players to stand next to him.
- Fixed a bug that caused shadows to quickly disappear and reappear while traversing the city.
- Fixed a bug that caused the wrong Episode rank to appear in the mini leaderboard in the Mission Complete screen.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused Deadshot to animate incorrectly when entering/exiting the menu while he is putting on or taking off his mask.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Joker to pass through a Ring without registering properly in a certain Riddler AR Challenge.
- Fixed a Riddler AR Mission card that incorrectly listed 'Anyone' as the recommended character, as opposed to the Joker.
- Fixed a bug that caused a specific Riddler AR Mission to not have a starting circle.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused Daphne to dramatically turn after completing an Ivy mission.
- Fixed a bug that caused the aiming reticule for a weapon to get enlarged after a Nano-Enhancement was equipped.
- Fixed a Joker talent issue that was causing performance issues.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Nexus and Talents tabs to disappear under certain circumstances when switching the Game Mode to Finite Crisis.
- Fixed a bug that showed incorrect stats for Killing Time Mastery Levels.
- Fixed a bug that caused Harley Quinn's Bottle Rocket talent to damage allies under certain circumstances.
- Fixed a bug in which the Episode 1 Brainiac would not show as 'Eliminated' on the Brainiac Kill List following the completion of the Mayhem Mission.
- Fixed an issue with Joker's 'Dramatic Irony' Talent not working correctly with Bane and Scarecrow grenades.
- XSX/XSS – Fixed a bug that allowed players to enable Crossplay in-game, despite having blocked cross-network play in their console settings.
- XSX/XSS – Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented players from switching to 'Open to Friends' or 'Open to Public' after returning to the game via 'Quick Resume'.
- XSX/XSS – Fixed a bug that prevented the 'The Oldest One in the Book!" Achievement from unlocking, despite all requirements being met.
- XSX/XSS – Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the game to crash when entering a 4 character Clan Tag on Xbox.
- XSX/XSS – Fixed a bug that prevented players from being retroactively awarded the 'The Real Deal' Achievement, despite completing all the requirements.
- PC – Fixed a bug that caused particles to look pixelated when DLSS was turned on.
- PC – Fixed a bug that caused resolutions for aspect ratios different than that of the current monitor to appear under the 'Resolution' drop-down list in Graphics settings.
- PC – Fixed a bug that caused players on the Epic Games Store to not receive their Deluxe Edition content.
- PC – Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented players on the Epic Games Store from being able to redeem their codes for Deluxe Edition content.
- PC – Fixed a bug that sometimes caused DualShock 4 and DualSense controllers to vibrate with every step a character took.
- PC – Epic Games Store – Fixed a bug that prevented Achievements from unlocking during long play sessions.
- PS5 – Fixed a bug whereby Activity Cards were not transitioning players to the relevant game mode.
- PS5 – Fixed a bug whereby the game would not activate the 'Season Play' Activity, despite a player playing Episode 1 content. Note: This refers solely to PlayStation 5 social features.
- Various crash fixes.
- Various performance improvements in certain missions.
- Various VFX fixes to minimise Photosensitive Epilepsy risks.
- Various localization fixes.
- Various UI fixes.
- Various cinematic fixes.
- Various network improvements.
Trending Now:
-
1The Witcher Season 4 Reveals First Look at Liam Hemsworth's Geralt
-
2New Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Trailer Confirmed, Poster Revealed
-
3New Funko Pops For May 2024: Stargate, Street Sharks, Halloween and More
-
4Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 5/22/2024
-
5Megan Thee Stallion Heats Up Concert With Gojo, Sukuna on Stage