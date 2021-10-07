DC FanDome Trailer Reveals New Look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Gotham Knights

This morning, DC Comics released a new hype trailer for DC FanDome, and in the process, revealed a new look at Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, a pair of DC games revealed at DC FanDome 2020 that are set to make their first appearances since last year’s show at this year’s show. Unfortunately, for those looking forward to the new Suicide Squad and Batman games and eager to see more of them, the new look at each lasts only a few seconds.

For Gotham Knights, the new look is fairly inconsequential as we’ve already seen raw gameplay footage of the game. However, we haven’t seen any gameplay footage or in-game screenshots of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, until now. The brief new look at the Suicide Squad has provided fans with their first in-game screenshots.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The latest DC FanDome trailer gives us a glimpse of #SuicideSquadGame and #GothamKnights in action! Both trailers will be shown at the #DCFanDome on October 16. pic.twitter.com/XzznbUzrSR — Batman Arkham Videos (@ArkhamVideos) October 7, 2021

At the moment of publishing, neither WB Games Montreal nor Rocksteady Studios — the developer of Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, respectively — have said how much of either game will be shown off at the DC show, but the expectation both games will get meaty media dumps and possible release date information as well.

Both games are currently and tentatively scheduled to release in 2022. Gotham Knights is set to be a cross-gen affair available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Meanwhile, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is poised to skip last-gen consoles in favor of a PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S release.

As always, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Meanwhile, for more coverage on both games and all things gaming — including all of the latest news, all of the latest leaks and rumors, and all of the latest speculation — click here. In the most recent and related news, a new Gotham Knights teaser from this week teased the death of Bruce Wayne and shed details not just on how it happened, but the shady circumstances involving the character’s death.