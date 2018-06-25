Summer Games Done Quick Is Officially Underway, Watch It Here

It’s that time again — time for speedrunners from around the world to come together and conquer video games in the hopes of raising money for charity!

The Summer Games Done Quick 2018 marathon is officially underway, packed with seven days of pro gamers running through their favorite video games in record time. You can watch the action in the stream above or over at this link.

This is the eighth Summer Games Done Quick event to take place, with the stream benefitting Doctors Without Borders. Last year, the event managed to raise $1.7 million, a goal that the team intends to go over this year.

The full schedule can be found here, with streams of classic and current games taking place over the next week. These include Ninja Gaiden Black (that’s gonna be a party), Resident Evil 4, The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy and a ton of others. As you can see, literally all the speedrunning bases are covered. There may even be some Super Mario Maker custom level runthroughs, because these people are crazy.

You can learn more about the Summer games Done Quick event here, including the goal of the team and where you can donate. There are tons of prize giveaways happening as well, so you may just walk away with something cool while you help out Doctors Without Borders.

Here’s a quick description of the event, straight from the group’s page:

Games Done Quick is a bi-annual charity gaming marathon. Volunteers play games at incredible speed (“Speedrunning”) for entertainment. The event is streamed live online, non-stop, and all donations go directly to the charity. This is our summer event, and there will be a winter event in January!

We wish all the speedrunners the best of luck over the course of the event. And, man, we’re telling you. That Ninja Gaiden Black runthrough is going to be something else. We’re talking one of the toughest games ever made; and speedrunning through that is like trying to climb Mount Gibraltar. With cereal spoons. During a blizzard.

Tune in, help out a good charity and watch these gamers run wild! And then look forward to the next Games Done Quick event in January!