Summoner Wars Second Edition Includes Online Play and Free Demo

Plaid Hat Games is returning to an old favorite and giving it a fresh makeover with Summoner Wars Second Edition, but that would honestly be selling it short. The Second Edition will include vibrant new artwork by Martin Abel and Madison Johnson, as well as the return of the first game's beloved factions and completely new factions added to the mix. The rules have further been refined too, but the best part is that Summoner Wars Second Edition can also be played online using the new browser-based app, and there's even a free demo to try it out, which you can find here.

If you become a subscriber you can access the beta once it goes live after the pre-order period, and there are some future goals that can unlock depending on how many subscribers hop on board. The online version is identical to the physical game, and includes all factions from the master set, and will continually be updated as new factions release, including a rotating free faction pack of the month.

(Photo: Plaid Hat Games)

Summoner Wars is a two-player game that has players taking on the guise of a powerful summoner, and each faction features a different approach and unique abilities and skills to cut down your opponent with. You'll find a faction that more suits your playstyle, but regardless of who you choose you'll need to focus on tactical strategies to ensure you claim victory.

(Photo: Plaid Hat Games)

You can find the official description for Summoner Wars Second Edition below.

"Summoner Wars Second Edition is a fully expandable, tactical dueling card game, featuring updated versions of beloved factions, along with exciting new factions ready to join the battle.

Summoner Wars puts you in the role of a powerful summoner. Display your tactical prowess by summoning units to your gates, outmaneuvering your opponent, and cutting down the enemy summoner. Countless unit types, a wide variety of spells and abilities, and the option to build your own decks, all make for a game sure to entertain, play after play."

Pre-orders are open for Summoner Wars Second Edition from March to May, and you can check out the game right here. Summoner Wars Second Edition will ship out this August.

Are you excited for Summoner Wars Second Edition? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!