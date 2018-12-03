Metroidvania-Style Sundered: Eldritch Edition Coming To Xbox One, Nintendo Switch This Month

When Thunder Lotus Games released Sundered for PlayStation 4 and PC, it created a haunting, atmospheric Metroidvania-style hack-and-slash adventure that fans couldn’t get enough of. And in just a few days, it’ll be making its way to a couple of new platforms.

The developer has announced that Sundered will come to Nintendo Switch and Xbox One in a new Eldritch Edition, releasing on December 21. The game can be pre-ordered through the Nintendo Switch eShop now; and will likely be available on the Xbox Live Marketplace soon. You can view the game’s trailer above.

In addition, the previously released Sundered will be updated with the new Eldritch Edition content free of charge, so if you bought it for PlayStation 4 and PC, you’ll automatically be upgraded.

The big highlight of this package is the new Magnate of the Gong update, which will introduce four player local co-op support for the first time to all versions — so you don’t have to venture through these harrowing caverns alone.

“We really wanted to bring something special to the table for the launch on the new consoles,” said Will Dubé, President of Thunder Lotus Games, about Sundered. “Plus, we’d been wanting to bring multiplayer to our games for a long time. It’s cool to see how well the local co-op integrates into the core Sundered experience in Eldritch Edition. It’s a great opportunity for existing players to dive back into the game as well!”

For those that missed out on Sundered, here’s the official description:

Sundered is a chaotic hand-drawn action-adventure game where you resist or embrace ancient eldritch powers. Confront hordes of terrifying enemies in an ever-changing world inspired by the works of H.P. Lovecraft. Sundered is a challenging and unique take on a classic genre from the creators of Jotun, now with local co-op!

Sundered: Eldritch Edition includes the Magnate of the Gong Update, adding local co-op multiplayer support for up to 4 players, along with new areas and a chaotic battle against the new Magnate of the Gong boss!

We played the game earlier this year, and it’s definitely a tour-de-force for those of you that love hack-and-slash games. It’s currently available on PS4 and PC for $19.99; and you can get the other versions very soon!