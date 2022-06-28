New Bomberman Game Announced

A new Bomberman video game from Konami was announced during the recent Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase. Super Bomberman R 2, as the new title is called, is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in 2023.

Notably, Super Bomberman R 2 includes a new Battle Mode called "Castle" which has players design bases to then defend from enemies. It's a 1-vs.-15 mode where the defending player places defensive traps and roadblocks that the attacking players must then try to get around. There's also a new character type in the video game called "Ellons" that defenders can use to help keep attackers at bay. In addition to the new Castle mode, Super Bomberman R 2 will also feature Super Bomberman R Battle Modes like Standard Battle Mode, Battle 64, and Grand Prix. There's also a new Story Mode in Super Bomberman R 2, though it's hard to say exactly what that looks like from the first trailer alone.

You can check out the first trailer for Super Bomberman R 2 for yourself, straight from Konami, embedded below:

It seems worth noting that Konami announced it was ending support for the free-to-play Super Bomberman R Online title at the end of last month. Service on all platforms is set to terminate on December 1st, though the notice of support ending also indicated that there were further Bomberman projects coming -- of which Super Bomberman R 2 seems to be one.

As noted above, Super Bomberman R 2 is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in 2023. No definitive release date or narrower release window was revealed. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Konami in general right here.

