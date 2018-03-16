Super Bomberman R Confirmed for PS4, Xbox One, and PC by Konami

Yes, the rumors have finally been confirmed: Super Bomberman R is officially coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms later this year! The kicker? Each platform comes with its own exclusive character and oh my god Portal and Halo have their own characters in it and now I’m going to have to buy it for multiple platforms.

The PlayStation 4 version will receive a Ratchet and Clank bomber, while the Xbox One players get to have the adorable chibi Master Chief from the iconic Halo series. PC players will recognize a Portal favourite with P-Body making its appearance in the game!

For those that pre-order Super Bomberman R for the platform of their choice, or purchase the Shiny Edition, the 8 Shiny Bomberman Brothers Set and Golden Vic Viper Bomber will be available.

For more about the game:

Bomberman is back as Super Bomberman R! Place bombs and collect power-ups to blast your way through classic ‘Battle’ or ‘Story’ mode.

Play ‘Battle’ mode where up to eight players are dropped within a maze until the ‘last man standing’ is declared the winner. Venture through ‘Story’ mode where one to two players work cooperatively to clear a series of 50 stages in order to save the galaxy.

Key features in Super Bomberman R include:

3D stages with dynamic environments

Bomberman siblings and well-known enemies are back with rich personality

Battle mode for up to 8 players via local connection and online gameplay

New Stages

Lagoon – features a moving floor that can be used to access a higher level

White Cross – features a crossroad of slippery floors

Power Zone – All players start with maximum firepower

Speed Zone – All players start with maximum speed

2 New Accessories

Crown

Bomb

