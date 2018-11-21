Super Hydorah Review: A Ship Off the Old Block

It’s kind of weird how we’re getting more homages to classic shooters (in this case, “shmups”, or “shoot-em-ups”) than genuine sequels. Sure, we have R-Type Dimensions dropping on Nintendo Switch soon; but outside of that, when’s the last time we got a genuine sequel to something as authentic as Gradius or Einhander? It’s a genre that seems to live on with help from the indie community — though that certainly beats no forward movement at all.

And a new one just arrived from Abylight Studios, who know a thing or two about homages. Last year, the company released Cursed Castilla EX, a loving tribute to the Ghouls ‘n Ghosts games of old. Now we have Super Hydorah, a game that tips its hat to classics like Gradius and R-Type the best way it knows how — with a loving presentation and gameplay that does the genre proud.

An alien race known as the Meroptians have settled in for some galaxy domination, but they didn’t count on one brave pilot willing to fly out and take them on, using a variety of weapons for ground and air attacks. Along the way, you’ll pick up new power-ups that do a world of good, which you can choose from in a Gradius-style sub-menu before you start. The more you play, the more you unlock — and some of the later weapons are truly worthwhile. Now that’s how you do replayability.

Super Hydorah doesn’t go over the top with its gameplay, nor does it need to. The developers at Locomalito find a perfect vibe when it comes to keeping fans engaged, with tight controls that give you complete handling of your ship, so you don’t go accidentally drifting into a rock or anything.

Replay Value and Two Player Fun, Mind One Slight Limitation

That said, its challenge level is also equally balanced, as you’ll have to keep on your toes for surprise enemy attacks (like innocent-looking grass blades that suddenly shoot at you like projectiles) and bosses that pack more of a punch than you may realize. The game plays just fine.

What’s more, the Nintendo Switch version has a difficulty setting, so you can actually take a breezier approach if you prefer. I don’t believe this was available in the previously released PS4/PS Vita versions, so consider this an added bonus to get you comfortable with what Hydorah has to offer.

The game also offers a number of stages, with 21 in all, so it’ll keep you busy for some time. In addition, you can unlock sub-levels to visit, as well as multiple endings and two new modes, including two-player and a unique Robot Chase mode that speeds things up a little bit.

Multiplayer is a curious addition. On the one hand, it’s great having the additional firepower from a friend. But when they run out of lives, they can’t join back in unless you lose all your lives or find a particular item. That kind of takes away from the “drop-in, drop-out” style of play, but some fans may recognize its classic structure. Not sure why the developer took this route, but two-player local play is still nice to have.

Thanks To a Great Presentation, ‘Super Hydorah’ Is a Fine Ride

I think what I like most about Hydorah is its pleasant presentation. The graphics look like something out of the 16-bit era, with beautifully rendered stages, unique enemy design and even little homages to old-school games, like R-Type‘s aliens. They look great on the Switch’s small screen, and even better on your TV. Either way you go, it’s a sweet looking game.

And the music is fun too, composed on the same level as classic soundtracks, but with a chiptune-ish like touch. I love the smooth vibe they deliver. Throw some old-school sound effects in there and you’ve got something worth pulling out the headphones for.

The only downside is the price. Granted, fun like this doesn’t come cheap sometimes; and $19.99 may be tough for some “shmup” fans to swallow, especially if they’ve bought $10 games in the past. But sometimes you get what you pay for, and Super Hydorah delivers in every aspect with quality. So you won’t be feeling ripped off by paying the few extra bucks.

We don’t know when we’re going to get a new Gradius or Einhander again (if ever — c’mon, Konami and Square Enix, throw us a frickin’ bone here), so we’ll happy take other great shooters where we can. And Super Hydorah fits into this category, paying tribute on one end and delivering an entertaining experience on the other. It’s a perfectly balanced indie game that deserves a spot in your collection, especially if you live for new entries in the genre like I do.

Kudos, Abylight. Now, about that Cursed Castilla port…

WWG’s Score: 4 out of 5.

(Disclaimer: A review code was provided by the publisher.)