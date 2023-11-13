New 3D Mario Game Reportedly Looks Jaw-Droppingly Good

According to a new rumor, the next 3D Mario game boasts some very impressive graphics. The new rumor comes the way of Nintendo insider and leaker Zippo in a report that is actually about the next Mario Kart game. Unfortunately, it doesn't divulge much about the new 3D Mario game, but notes it's a Switch 2 game, which isn't very surprising. Adding to this, Zippo claims the game looks really good.

"Additionally, Nintendo are sparring absolutely no expense with this game," said Zippo referring to the new Mario Kart game. "This is apparently one of the most expensive games Nintendo has ever put into production. The next 3D Mario title is said to be 'absolutely dropping' and this apparently looks even better. The game's visual fidelity is said to be a very high priority for them, meaning the game is gonna look good, damn good."

Of course, this bit here is especially great for Mario Kart fans, but it's promising for 3D Mario fans as well. While it's safe to always assume a mainline 3D Mario game is going to be nothing less than great, it's always great to have reassurances. Unfortunately, the report doesn't divulge much else, but does note the game will release alongside the next Nintendo console, which is rumored and expected to release next year. If this is all true, then the game will presumably be revealed quite soon.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. None of this is official information. It's just a rumor. As for the source in question, they've been both proven reliable in the past and off the mark, making them a somewhat contentious source within the Nintendo community. As for Nintendo, they've not said a peep about this rumor and we don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.

