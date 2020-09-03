Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury Announced for Nintendo Switch

✖

The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite are getting another fantastic Mario game. More specifically, Nintendo has announced Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, a Switch port of 2013's Wii U game Super Mario 3D World that will come with new, additional content on February 12, 2021, priced at $60. And to accompany all of this news and information, Nintendo also released the port's first-ever trailer, which you can check out further down the article.

According to Nintendo, the port will feature the same great co-op gameplay, creative levels, and content of the original game, but also "much more."

"The cat’s out of the bag -- Super Mario 3D World is coming to the Nintendo Switch system," reads an official blurb about the game. "Pounce and climb through dozens of colorful stages! Mario (and his friends) can use power-ups like the Super Bell, which grants catlike abilities, like climbing and scratching. Work together locally or online with up to three other players to reach the goal… and to see who can get a high score. The Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury game features the same great co-op gameplay, creative levels, and power-ups as the original game, but also so much more. Additional details about what fun things this game has to offer will be revealed soon!

As you may know, Nintendo has been bringing many Wii U games to the Nintendo Switch, and so far, each port has not only been great, but exceeded expectations. That said, this one specifically comes for the 35th anniversary of the Super Mario series, and on the back of word that Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy are coming to the Switch later this month as one package.

