Nintendo Owns Mario Brothers Adult Film Rights and More Secrets Revealed in New Video

Apparently even Nintendo has a few deep, dark secrets in their vault, especially with everyone’s favourite non-plumber Mario. One of those secrets is that Nintendo owns the rights to a full-fledged Super Mario porn film, as well things players may not know about the franchise’s censorship and more. Take a look at the video above from Did You Know Gaming to see some of these secrets yourself.

“In this episode, Did You Know Gaming takes a look at some Mario facts, secrets, Easter eggs and history! Through our analysis of every Mario game from Super Mario Bros, Mario Party, Mario 64, Paper Mario and even Hotel Mario, all the way to the Nintendo Switch game Super Mario Odyssey, their gameplay and beta builds, we hope to show some of the more interesting facts from the making of the Mario series and have its history explained.”

For the adult film version of this program, let’s just take a second to appreciate that there were two porn films that Nintendo holds the rights to and they are called Super Hornio Brothers and Super Hornio Brothers II. But don’t worry fans of the Big N, it’s not as nefarious as it sounds. Nintendo actually purchased these rights post-production in order to halt any and all distribution of the two films.

There is also lewd promotional material discovered regarding the Strikers game featuring the Mario brothers, as well as tons of grammatical errors in-game, typographical issues, and tons more. With such an iconic and long-standing franchise, it’s fun learning new aspects about a series we thought we knew everything about.

Definitely check out the video above and learn all about patents, lewds, and more regarding Nintendo and their classic staple.

As far as the latest in the Mario empire, Super Mario Odyssey is available now for the Nintendo Switch when you’re not too busy looking up Super Hornio Brothers: