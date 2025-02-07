New 3D Mario Rumor Reveals First Details on New Game

A new rumor about the rumored 3D Mario game for Nintendo Switch 2 may reveal the first details on the Switch 2 game. The last time Nintendo released a proper new 3D Mario game was when the Nintendo Switch launched in 2017. That’s right, it has been eight years since the release of Super Mario Odyssey, and Mario fans have grown desperate for the next 3D Mario game as a result. Nintendo has yet to announce anything with 3D Mario for the Nintendo Switch 2 though. The only game it has announced is a new Mario Kart.

A new 3D Mario is one of many rumored Nintendo Switch 2 games though. To this end, if a new 3D Mario game is in the works for the Nintendo Switch 2, it will presumably be revealed at the first ever Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, set to go down on April 2. Before this potentially happens though, a new rumor about the next 3D Mario game has surfaced online with a slither of intel about the game.

According to the new rumor, the new 3D Mario game is set to incorporate elements from The Super Mario Bros. Movie of 2023. This will reportedly include a level set in Brooklyn, New York.

The rumor comes the way of a popular Nintendo page on Instagram, with over 100,000 followers, called Mr. Nintendad. The source is not known for rumors and leaks, and thus their intel should be taken with an extra grain of salt.

The idea of the next 3D Mario game using a real-life location such as Brooklyn, New York would be a departure from Super Mario Odyssey, which visited New York City, but under the name New Donk City. To this end, the location, the eighth kingdom visited in the game, is more inspired by New York City than a replication of it.

As for Nintendo, it has not commented on this rumor and we do not suspect this will change as it very rarely comments on rumors. If it does though, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.