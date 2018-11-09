‘Super Mario Bros.’ Custom Van Gets A Kind of Cool, Kind of Creepy Upgrade

Gaming-inspired vehicles are nothing new, but apparently there was a Super Mario Bros. van that went viral and now it’s back with some upgrades thanks to feedback on Reddit. The style is cool but if you really think about it … I mean really think about it, it’s also kind of creepy.

Ah, yes, the famous “I outrank you in this scenario” voice line Bowser is known for (kidding). Still, the design layout is pretty nifty that when the door opens, Bowser is “defeated” and the princess is rescued. Still … that van looks pretty ominous and I’d like to consider myself a pretty loyal Nintendo fan, but that’s going to be a big nope from me, dog.

The responding thread got pretty weird as well, and then of course the NSFW Bowsette thread was brought into play – there’s that creepiness again. But seriously, if you’re looking for a good laugh – read the comments. In this one instance, reading the comments is a good thing and honestly I’m laughing so much at the weird pickup line turn this thread took and I have no regrets whatsoever.

Would the creepiness die out a little without the words? Probably (not), but still – it’s an impressive custom job – especially with so much Nintendo news lately. It’s certainly one way to pay homage to a classic.

For those that for some incredibly odd reason don’t know what Super Mario is, it’s a huge franchise that first made its platform debut back in 1985 as a standalone title, though the character himself has made previous appearances as early as 1983.

He’s donned a lot of hats through the years, both metaphorically and literally. From transforming into “Racoon Mario,” to to taking to the skies as “Cape Mario,” no task is too small when it comes to keeping the Mushroom Kingdom safe.

According to the Super Mario Wiki:

“The Super Mario games follow Mario’s adventures, typically in the fictional Mushroom Kingdom with Mario as the player character. He is often joined by his brother, Luigi, and occasionally by other members of the Mario cast. As in platform video games, the player runs and jumps across platforms and atop enemies in themed levels. The games have simple plots, typically with Mario rescuing the kidnapped Princess Peach from the primary antagonist, Bowser. The first title in the series, Super Mario Bros., released for the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) in 1985, established gameplay concepts and elements prevalent in nearly every Super Mario game since. These include a multitude of power-ups and items that give Mario special magic powers such as fireball-throwing and size-changing into giant and miniature sizes.”

So whether you’re a fan of the classic style or fancy the more modern take on our mustachioed hero, we can all agree on one thing: Stay away from this van.