Cold Stone Selling Super Mario Ice Cream Cakes

This year marks the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros., so it only seems appropriate that there would be cake. To celebrate the occasion, Cold Stone Creamery has announced a collaboration with Nintendo that includes a trio of novelties based on the Mario family. These include a Rainbow Road Rally ice cream cake, Mario's Super Star Shake, and Mario's Birthday Blast. Images of all three novelties can be found in the Tweet embedded below. Mario Kart fans will be happy to know that the Rainbow Road Rally cake does come with the toys pictured, making it the perfect gift for any Nintendo fan's special occasion!

Outside of the Cold Stone Creamery promotion, Mario's 35th anniversary has seen a number of different tie-ins. Most notably, September saw the release of Super Mario 3D All-Stars on Nintendo Switch, a compilation featuring the character's first three 3D outings. October 1st will also see the release of Super Mario Bros. 35, a free game for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers where 35 players compete at once to clear stages in the classic NES game. October 16th will see the release of Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, a new take on the racing spin-off that tasks players with building their own tracks right at home and then steering a physical kart around the house using the Nintendo Switch. Of course, none of this mentions the slew of new merchandise related to Mario that has been released or is on the way before the end of the year.

Even if there isn't a special occasion, Mario fans might not be opposed to grabbing some ice cream between gaming sessions! While the Rainbow Road Rally cake is clearly the highlight of the line, Mario's Super Star Shake and Mario's Birthday Blast both seem like more casual fare. All three items are now available at participating Cold Stone Creamery locations. Those interested in scooping one up can find a store locator right here.

