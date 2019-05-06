Super Mario Maker 2 Might Not Offer Amiibo Support

Super Mario Maker 2 is set to arrive next month, and it will be bringing a plethora of features with it. This includes ones that will be returning from the first entry in the series as well as new ones that fans thought should have been in the first game. We already know that pre-orders for the upcoming title will be coming with a stylus, which will help players take full advantage of the Nintendo Switch while playing. However, it’s beginning to look like there will be one thing missing from the upcoming sequel: amiibo support.

Considering how popular amiibo have become over recent years, especially when you consider the benefits players get from scanning them with their consoles, it would be interesting to see if Nintendo is actually straying away from the little figures. Reddit user “realestmemoryman3” recently shared a Gamefaqs thread that contained a few images of posters for games. When it comes to the likes of Yoshi’s Crafted World, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, and more, an amiibo logo is present.

However, when it comes to Super Mario Maker 2, there is no amiibo logo on the poster. Typically, if a game is going to offer support for the scannable figures, the logo would be right on the poster, game case, etc. Either way, we will just have to wait and see if this is true when Nintendo says something or the game is released.

Speaking of which, Super Mario Maker 2 is set to arrive on June 28th exclusively for Nintendo Switch. For more on the upcoming title:

“The Mario experience of your dreams has arrived and is bursting with creativity… including yours! Play a near-limitless number of intensely creative Super Mario levels from players around the world. It’s easy enough to create your own levels with the Wii U GamePad controller that it may feel like you’re simply sketching out your ideas on paper, but you can now bring enemies and objects into a playable course in ways you could only dream of before. What was impossible in traditional Mario games is now impossibly fun, so let your imagination run wild!”

What do you think about all of this? Do you believe Nintendo is going to begin drifting away from amiibo support? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

