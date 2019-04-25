Super Mario Maker 2 Release Date Revealed

Earlier this year, Nintendo dropped a trailer for Super Mario Maker 2, which can be seen above. However, Big N hasn’t said much about the upcoming sequel since then, but out of nowhere, they have officially revealed the release date. About a month ago, the launch date was allegedly leaked, and it showed the inbound title was set for a June 14th release. Now that Nintendo has unveiled the actual date, we know that the previous leak was incorrect, but they weren’t too far off from the real deal. In fact, they were only two weeks off.

Nintendo took to Twitter, as well as updated their own website, to reveal that the release date for Super Mario Maker 2 is set for this June. The 28th, to be exact. Unfortunately, as stated above, Nintendo has not really discussed the upcoming game. “Let your imagination run wild with new tools, course parts, and features as you create the Super Mario courses of your dreams,” the website reads. “This sequel to the Super Mario Maker game launches exclusively on the Nintendo Switch system.”

Let’s-a go! Let your imagination run wild as you make and play the Super Mario courses of your dreams when #SuperMarioMaker2 launches for #NintendoSwitch on 6/28! https://t.co/TnK9rQwRJi pic.twitter.com/eSJfb7JSPj — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 24, 2019

To get an idea of what to expect in the sequel, here is what the first Super Mario Maker is all about:

“The Mario experience of your dreams has arrived and is bursting with creativity… including yours! Play a near-limitless number of intensely creative Super Mario levels from players around the world. It’s easy enough to create your own levels with the Wii U GamePad controller that it may feel like you’re simply sketching out your ideas on paper, but you can now bring enemies and objects into a playable course in ways you could only dream of before. What was impossible in traditional Mario games is now impossibly fun, so let your imagination run wild!”

Super Mario Maker 2 is set to arrive on June 28th for Nintendo Switch – pre-orders are live now. For more about the upcoming sequel as well as the first game, check out some of our previous coverage.

