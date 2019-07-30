Super Mario Maker 2 Sells Nearly 2.5 Million Copies in 3 Days

Super Mario Maker 2 arrived near the very end of June for Nintendo Switch players, and everyone has been having fun ever since. With countless courses popping up ranging from impossibly difficult to downright hilarious, fans have been enjoying their time with the popular sequel. That said, it would appear that quite a few people were looking forward to the game’s release as it sold a bounty of copies within the first week. In fact, according to Nintendo, Super Mario Maker 2 sold over 2 million copies before July arrived. What makes that rather impressive is the fact that the game arrived on June 28th.

Nintendo recently revealed their latest earnings report, which shows everyone just how hype people were to get their hands on Super Mario Maker 2. According to the report, the game sold 2.42 million copies in June, meaning it sold that many units in only three days. This also made it the best selling game in the United States for the month of June. The game has even continued to do well in Japan, so these numbers will surely rise at a decent rate.

In addition to all of this, Super Mario Maker 2 is approaching the top 10 best-selling first party games on the Nintendo Switch, but the chances of taking over for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at the top spot are likely slim. Either way, fans have been having fun with the title and will probably continue to do so for quite some time to come.

Super Mario Maker 2 is currently available on Nintendo Switch. For even more information on the recently released title, check out some of our previous coverage. If you are unsure about the game, here is a snippet from our official review:

“Super Mario Maker 2 overall is entirely worth your time if you enjoyed the first game or if you’ve ever had a favorite Mario game that stood out to you, especially since the game encompasses worlds that come from the original Super Mario Bros. experience to more modern versions. Other games in the past have attempted and failed to make enjoyable experiences out of player-driven content while placing the onus on the community, Super Mario Maker 2 is a prime example of what that strategy looks like when it works. Considering the thriving community the Nintendo Switch boasts, this feels like a game that’s in no risk of running out of content for the foreseeable future.”

Thanks, GamingBolt.