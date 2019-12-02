The Legend of Zelda’s Link Joins Super Mario Maker 2

Super Mario Maker 2 might not be the absolute top Nintendo Switch game on everyone’s lists as we well and truly descend into the holiday season, but that might just be about to change given the details of a new update set to hit the Mario course builder. In addition to the usual odds ands ends like new blocks and items and enemies, one particularly unusual item is being added in the next big update: The Legend of Zelda’s Master Sword.

That’s right; The Legend of Zelda’s Master Sword is coming to Super Mario Maker 2, and it’s bringing with it a rather powerful transformation. Whenever a character picks up said Master Sword, which is only available in the game’s Super Mario Bros. style, they totally transform into a pixellated Link. That’s not all, though: Link comes with a bunch of his abilities, including bombs, arrows, and his sword and shield.

A free content update for #SuperMarioMaker2 arrives 05/12, including new course parts, a new mode and…the Master Sword?! pic.twitter.com/bJBKqVCTFc — Super Mario UK (@SuperMario_UK) December 2, 2019

As you can see in the above video, powering up with the Master Sword allows for an entirely new way to play the game. Not only does the sword cut through enemies, but it allows players to dash through a bunch of them as well as downward slash. The shield can block projectiles, arrows can be shot at angles, and bombs… well, bombs explode.

Super Mario Maker 2 is currently available for Nintendo Switch. The new update, which includes The Legend of Zelda‘s Master Sword, is set to release on December 5th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Nintendo video game sequel right here.