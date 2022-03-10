Super Mario MAR10 Day Deals: LEGO, Nintendo Switch, and More

Happy MAR10 Day fellow Nintendo fans! If you’re unfamiliar, March 10th kind of looks like “Mario” when written as “MAR10”, so a gaming holiday was born. Of course, we’ll take any excuse for deals on Super Mario-related stuff, and there’s plenty of those to go around this year. Below you’ll find a collection of the best Super Mario deals going for 2022.
LEGO MAR10 Day Deals: For MAR10 Day 2022, LEGO announced a collection of new Super Mario expansion sets and Princess Peach sets that will be available starting on August 1st. A breakdown of those sets can be found below.
Videos by ComicBook.com
- 71403 Adventures with Peach Starter Course – $59.99
- 71404 Goomba’s Shoe Expansion Set – $9.99
- 71405 Fuzzy Flippers Expansion Set – $19.99
- 71406 Yoshi’s Gift House Expansion Set – $29.99
- 71407 Cat Peach Suit and Frozen Tower Expansion Set – $79.99
- 71408 Peach’s Castle Expansion Set – $129.99
- 71409 Big Spike’s Cloudtop Challenge Expansion Set – $69.99
LEGO has also launched several Mario Day promotions at the LEGO Shop. These promotions are as follows:
- Get the Fuzzy & Mushroom Platform Expansion Set with purchases of $40 or more on LEGO Super Mario products from now until March 24.
- Get The Team-Up Bundle for a bonus of 1,000 LEGO VIP points and 50 My Nintendo Platinum Points.
- Get The Luigi’s Mansion Madness Bundle for a bonus of 1,500 LEGO VIP points and 50 My Nintendo Platinum Points
- Get The Beach Blast Bundle for a bonus of 1,200 LEGO VIP points and 50 My Nintendo Platinum Points.
MAR10 Deals on Nintendo Switch Games, Accessories, and More: Major retailers are offering Super Mario Day Deals on a collection of Nintendo Switch video games, toys, apparel, and more. Links to MAR10 Day Deals from various retailers can be found below:
- Amazon MAR10 Day Deals: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Super Mario Maker 2…
- Best Buy MAR10 Day Deals: Super Mario Party, SanDisk Memory Cards, Nintendo Switch Travel Cases, PowerA Controllers….
- Walmart MAR10 Day Deals: Nintendo Switch Games, Super Mario toys, apparel, board games…
- GameStop MAR10 Day Deals: Mario Kart Live, Mario Kart Mario XL RC Racer, Mario apparel, Paladone toys…