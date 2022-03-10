Super Mario MAR10 Day Deals: LEGO, Nintendo Switch, and More

Happy MAR10 Day fellow Nintendo fans! If you’re unfamiliar, March 10th kind of looks like “Mario” when written as “MAR10”, so a gaming holiday was born. Of course, we’ll take any excuse for deals on Super Mario-related stuff, and there’s plenty of those to go around this year. Below you’ll find a collection of the best Super Mario deals going for 2022.

LEGO MAR10 Day Deals: For MAR10 Day 2022, LEGO announced a collection of new Super Mario expansion sets and Princess Peach sets that will be available starting on August 1st. A breakdown of those sets can be found below.

LEGO has also launched several Mario Day promotions at the LEGO Shop. These promotions are as follows:

MAR10 Deals on Nintendo Switch Games, Accessories, and More: Major retailers are offering Super Mario Day Deals on a collection of Nintendo Switch video games, toys, apparel, and more. Links to MAR10 Day Deals from various retailers can be found below: