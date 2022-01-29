Luigi Actor Charlie Day Comments on “Top Secret” Super Mario Movie

Some brief new comments on the upcoming Super Mario movie were shared by Charlie Day, the actor who’ll be playing Luigi in the animated film, but don’t expect to learn too much right now about Nintendo’s new movie project. Day referred to the movie as “top secret” during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live and said that even he knows little about the movie that he’s working on.

Day’s appearance on Kimmel’s show can be seen in the clip below where the pair discussed the Super Mario movie among other topics. He confirmed that he was indeed working on the movie and that he’d just finished doing some recordings the day of his talk with Kimmel, but that was about all he could say on the topic.

“I’m playing Luigi,” Day reiterated after his role was announced months ago alongside the rest of the movie’s main cast. “In fact, I just was recording that this morning, and I’d love to tell you all about it, but they are top secret with this stuff.”

When asked if he’d read through the script, Day continued to say “I know nothing” and that he was just instructed to say different things during the recordings. One would think that with Luigi being Mario’s brother that Day had interacted and recorded with Chris Pratt, the actor who’ll be portraying Mario in the movie, but Day said that wasn’t the case. He continued to say that he and the others would go in one at a time and that they were split up from each other.

Along with Pratt and Day, the Super Mario movie will feature several other big-name actors and actresses who will portray the various characters known well throughout the Mushroom Kingdom. Jack Black, Seth Rogen, Keegan-Michael Key, Anya Taylor-Joy, and more have all been confirmed for roles already. It’s also been confirmed that Pratt will not be doing an Italian accent for Mario and has been working on his own version of Mario’s voice, so expect a lack of accents from the other characters as well.

The new Super Mario movie is scheduled to be released on December 21, 2022.