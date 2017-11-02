Super Mario Odyssey Is the Fastest Selling Mario Game in US History, Switch Sales Escalating

Super Mario Odyssey is already a huge hit, and the holiday season is still before us. This morning Nintendo sent out a celebratory press release revealing that, as of the end of October, Super Mario Odyssey has sold over 1.1 million copies in the United States. That milestone was reached in only five days, on a console barely over six months old. This makes Super Mario Odyssey the fastest selling Super Mario game ever in the U.S.

“The public continues to respond positively to Mario’s latest adventure,” said Reggie Fils-Aime, Nintendo of America’s President and COO. “We’re also seeing sales momentum for Nintendo Switch thanks to an ever-growing catalog of games from large publishers and indie developers.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

To say that people are “responding positively” to Odyssey is a pretty gross understatement. The press release points out that Odyssey is the best reviewed game that Metacritic has seen in the past three years, tied only by another Nintendo Switch game: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The lineup is killed right now, and it’s only going to get better.

We’re expecting a huge holiday season for the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo also revealed this morning, almost as a kind of afterthought, that there have been 2.6 million Nintendo Switches sold in the United States so far, and that number is going to skyrocket as the holiday season approaches. Nintendo has stated multiple times that it has ramped up production in order to meet demand, so there’s a very good chance that we could see five million consoles sold in the U.S. by year’s end.

Stay tuned, everyone. Our own Super Mario Odyssey review is in progress, and will be ready very soon. We can’t wait to tell you exactly why the internet is freaking out about Mario’s latest adventure.