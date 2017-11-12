Super Mario Odyssey Invades Mario Run – Now Available

Super Mario Odyssey is a treasure of a game combining what made many fall in love with the franchise with a more modern twist. As many lose hours and hours into the many worlds to explore, others might be enjoying a more immediate experience right from their phones on Super Mario Run. Now, the two shall meet for the perfect crossover.

A #SuperMarioRun + #SuperMarioOdyssey crossover is here! Log in before 11pm PT on 11/14 to get the Mario (Wedding) Statue as a in-game gift! pic.twitter.com/edhiCn0Tij — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 10, 2017

It’s not just the Mario statue that players have to look forward to either; a Pauline statue is on its way from November 14th – 19th, with Bowser shortly after from the 19th – 23rd, and a Peach installment from November 23rd – 27th. Below is the full list of new crossover features:

Super Mario Run is a free mobile game available on both Android and iOS platforms. The game itself underwent several major updates, which can be seen below:

Super Mario Run can be downloaded for free and after you purchase the game, you will be able to play all the modes with no additional payment required. You can try out all four modes before purchase: World Tour, Toad Rally, Remix 10, and Kingdom Builder.

New mode Remix 10

Some of the shortest Super Mario Run courses you’ll ever play!

This mode is Super Mario Run in bite-sized bursts! You’ll play through 10 short courses one after the other, with the courses changing each time you play. Daisy is lost somewhere in Remix 10, so try to clear as many courses as you can to find her!

New World Tour courses

A brand-new world of courses, World Star, has been added to World Tour mode! You can play this world after completing the first six worlds.

World Tour

Run and jump with style to rescue Princess Peach from Bowser’s clutches!

Travel through plains, caverns, ghost houses, airships, castles, and more.

Clear the 24 exciting courses to rescue Princess Peach from Bowser, waiting in his castle at the end. There are many ways to enjoy the courses, such as collecting the 3 different types of colored coins or by competing for the highest score against your friends. You can try courses 1-1 to 1-4 for free.

Toad Rally

Show off Mario’s stylish moves, compete against your friends, and challenge people from all over the world.

In this challenge mode, the competition differs each time you play.

Compete against the stylish moves of other players for the highest score as you gather coins and get cheered on by a crowd of Toads. Fill the gauge with stylish moves to enter Coin Rush Mode to get more coins. If you win the rally, the cheering Toads will come live in your kingdom, and your kingdom will grow.

Kingdom Builder

Gather coins and Toads to build your very own kingdom.

Combine different buildings and decorations to create your own unique kingdom. There are over 100 kinds of items in Kingdom Builder mode. If you get more Toads in Toad Rally, the number of buildings and decorations available will increase. With the help of the friendly Toads you can gradually build up your kingdom.

What You Can Do After Purchasing All Worlds

All courses in World Tour are playable. Why not try out the bigger challenges and thrills available in all courses?

Easier to get Rally Tickets

It’s easier to get Rally Tickets that are needed to play Remix 10 and Toad Rally. You can collect them in Kingdom Builder through Bonus Game Houses and ? Blocks, by collecting colored coins in World Tour, and more.

More playable characters

If you rescue Princess Peach by completing course 6-4 and build homes for Luigi, Yoshi, and Toadette in Kingdom Builder mode, you can get them to join your adventures as playable characters. They play differently than Mario, so why not put their special characteristics to good use in World Tour and Toad Rally?

More courses in Toad Rally

The types of courses available in Toad Rally will increase to seven different types of courses, expanding the fun! Along with the new additions, Purple and Yellow Toads may also come to cheer for you.

More buildings and decorations in Kingdom Builder

The types of buildings available will increase, so you’ll be able to make your kingdom even more lively. You can also place Rainbow Bridges to expand your kingdom.

Play Remix 10 without having to wait

You can play Remix 10 continuously, without having to wait between each game.

Both Super Mario Run and Super Mario Odyssey are available now.