Super Mario Odyssey: Married With Koopas – Lore In A Minute

Earlier today we dove into the Assassin’s Creed Origins: Lore in a Minute segment and from there, we were hooked. So naturally we went swimming through the plethora of other videos available for some of our favourite franchises like Fallout, Rick and Morty, Evil Within, and more. And then we came across the Super Mario Odyssey gem and it was too good not to share.

“In an utterly (dripping with sarcasm) unprecedented move, Bowser has kidnapped Princess Peach …” The Lore team had us at that first line. The video below essentially breaks down the event of Super Mario Odyssey and the … uh, most interesting wedding of the century. Though we’re pretty sure that Paper Mario detailed how this would be a very, very bad move:

Warning: contains spoilers

What’s a little kidnapping felony action among friends? Liked what you saw? Check out the other amazing videos they have in store here and learn more about the team of Lore in a Minute:

