Super Mario Odyssey Players Are Losing Their Minds Over New Donk City Stage

Welcome to New Donk City!
Super Mario Odyssey is finally here for the Nintendo Switch and we seriously can’t get enough of it. The game is vast and the perfect blend of new and old. Now that it’s out, players have found themselves exploring everything the game has to offer (including puppies!) and it seems that a good chunk of them can’t get over how flippin’ sweet New Donk City is!
Just one look at Twitter and you can see the excitement; some of it absolutely hilarious. With stunning screenshots, with a few goofy candid ones thrown in, it’s pretty easy to see why this huge location was immediately a hit. It also just goes to show how wonderful the Super Mario Odyssey experience really is.
You have arrived at New Donk City!
Here are just a few of the entries made about their time in New Donk City – some are comedic, others strangely dramatic – either way, we’re here for it!
It’s been a long time coming, but I have finally arrived in…— ?SKELETONE? (@sparkletone) October 27, 2017
New.
Donk.
City. pic.twitter.com/TmhOi1I8L3
I’ve legit just been running around new donk city for the last hour jumping around in weird ways in SMO. This is so cool— hexwater (@xwatergaming) October 28, 2017
I… I love New Donk City… #SuperMarioOdyssey #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/BTvI9U4gvt— Federico Iglesias (@FreeGlass) October 28, 2017
Mario and the New Donk City pigeon :^) #SuperMarioOdyssey #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/lCyvmgO0bw— Medusa Naughtygal ? (@mklachu) October 27, 2017
Me rn as people tweet me after getting to *that part* at the end of New Donk City/Metro Kingdom in Super Mario Odyssey as they play today: pic.twitter.com/fpjFImaFUM— Ryan McCaffrey (@DMC_Ryan) October 27, 2017
All the streets in New Donk City In Super Mario Odyssey are named after Donkey Kong Country characters :O— BrettUltimus (@BrettUltimus) October 28, 2017
This is all I wanted to do when I finally got to New Donk City: climb a tall building & take a scenic pic #SuperMarioOdyssey #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/56BVeeVCzf— Medusa Naughtygal ? (@mklachu) October 27, 2017
“Does ‘New Donk City’ mean colonialism happened in the Mario universe and if so is he complicit?” forum thread locked after 9000 replies— JP (@vectorpoem) October 24, 2017
Since New Donk City is a thing in Mario Odyssey, that means a place exists in that universe simply called— Olivia White (@owlcavedev) October 27, 2017
Donk
New Donk City is just one of the many places that Mario and his companion Cappy can explore within the game to get his beloved Peach back. For those not yet sold on Super Mario Odyssey:
Use amazing new abilities—like the power to capture and control objects, animals, and enemies—to collect Power Moons so you can power up the Odyssey airship and save Princess Peach from Bowser’s wedding plans!
Thanks to heroic, hat-shaped Cappy, Mario’s got new moves that’ll make you rethink his traditional run-and-jump gameplay—like cap jump, cap throw, and capture. Use captured cohorts such as enemies, objects, and animals to progress through the game and uncover loads of hidden collectibles. And if you feel like playing with a friend, just pass them a Joy-Con controller!
- Explore astonishing new locales like skyscraper-packed New Donk City to your heart’s content, and run into familiar friends and foes as you try to save Princess Peach from Bowser’s dastardly wedding plans.
- Find something interesting? Toss your cap at it and see what happens! There are lots of fun and surprising ways to interact with your surroundings.
- Be sure to bring any coins you find to a Crazy Cap store, where you can exchange them for decorative souvenirs for the Odyssey and new outfits for Mario! Some destinations have very exclusive dress codes, after all…
- Hand a Joy-Con controller to a friend to enjoy simultaneous multiplayer: Player 1 controls Mario while Player 2 controls Mario’s new ally Cappy.
- Use Snapshot Mode to freeze time while playing the game and take screenshots that you can customize using various options and filters. Screenshots can be shared via social media or uploaded to PCs and smart devices* using all of the Nintendo Switch system’s built-in screenshot tools.
- A special edition Nintendo Switch hardware bundle will launch alongside the game. This special edition includes a download code for the full game, red left and right Joy-Con controllers, and a Super Mario Odyssey themed Nintendo Switch carrying case.