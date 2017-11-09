Super Mario Odyssey Players Are Losing Their Minds Over New Donk City Stage

Welcome to New Donk City!

Super Mario Odyssey is finally here for the Nintendo Switch and we seriously can’t get enough of it. The game is vast and the perfect blend of new and old. Now that it’s out, players have found themselves exploring everything the game has to offer (including puppies!) and it seems that a good chunk of them can’t get over how flippin’ sweet New Donk City is!

Just one look at Twitter and you can see the excitement; some of it absolutely hilarious. With stunning screenshots, with a few goofy candid ones thrown in, it’s pretty easy to see why this huge location was immediately a hit. It also just goes to show how wonderful the Super Mario Odyssey experience really is.

You have arrived at New Donk City!

Here are just a few of the entries made about their time in New Donk City – some are comedic, others strangely dramatic – either way, we’re here for it!

It’s been a long time coming, but I have finally arrived in…



City. pic.twitter.com/TmhOi1I8L3 — ?SKELETONE? (@sparkletone) October 27, 2017

I’ve legit just been running around new donk city for the last hour jumping around in weird ways in SMO. This is so cool — hexwater (@xwatergaming) October 28, 2017

Me rn as people tweet me after getting to *that part* at the end of New Donk City/Metro Kingdom in Super Mario Odyssey as they play today: pic.twitter.com/fpjFImaFUM — Ryan McCaffrey (@DMC_Ryan) October 27, 2017

All the streets in New Donk City In Super Mario Odyssey are named after Donkey Kong Country characters :O — BrettUltimus (@BrettUltimus) October 28, 2017

This is all I wanted to do when I finally got to New Donk City: climb a tall building & take a scenic pic #SuperMarioOdyssey #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/56BVeeVCzf — Medusa Naughtygal ? (@mklachu) October 27, 2017

“Does ‘New Donk City’ mean colonialism happened in the Mario universe and if so is he complicit?” forum thread locked after 9000 replies — JP (@vectorpoem) October 24, 2017

Since New Donk City is a thing in Mario Odyssey, that means a place exists in that universe simply called



Donk — Olivia White (@owlcavedev) October 27, 2017

New Donk City is just one of the many places that Mario and his companion Cappy can explore within the game to get his beloved Peach back. For those not yet sold on Super Mario Odyssey:

Use amazing new abilities—like the power to capture and control objects, animals, and enemies—to collect Power Moons so you can power up the Odyssey airship and save Princess Peach from Bowser’s wedding plans!

Thanks to heroic, hat-shaped Cappy, Mario’s got new moves that’ll make you rethink his traditional run-and-jump gameplay—like cap jump, cap throw, and capture. Use captured cohorts such as enemies, objects, and animals to progress through the game and uncover loads of hidden collectibles. And if you feel like playing with a friend, just pass them a Joy-Con controller!