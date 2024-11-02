Super Mario Party Jamboree Players Discover Secret Bowser Moment in the Game

Super Mario Party Jamboree has been out on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED for a few weeks now. And most Mario Party fans agree while it is not among the best Mario Party games of all time, it is perhaps the best Mario Party game of the Nintendo Switch era, beating out Super Mario Party and Mario Party Superstars.

Of course, Super Mario Party Jamboree is not a game brimming with secrets and hidden details. It is not that type of game. It is a Mario Party game. However, there are a couple secrets and details that are easy to miss.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To this end, over on Reddit, one Super Mario Party Jamboree player revealed that Bowser Jr. has special dialogue for Bowser as a Jamboree buddy if Bowser gets to Bowser Jr. first on a board, and if Bowser wins his showdown minigame, Jr.’s Jauntlet. The special dialogue isn’t that noteworthy, but players have described it as “wholesome.”

“Definitely one of the best character combos in this game,” reads the top comment on the post. “This is one, if not the best, easter egg in a Mario Party game. My heart,” reads another comment.

Super Mario Party Jamboree is available via the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only.

“Join the latest Mario Party, a jamboree of seven boards and over 110 minigames,” reads an official blurb about the game for those interested in knowing more about it. “From running through merry-go-rounds to motion-control minigolf, this jamboree is jam-packed with more minigames than any Mario Party game to date. With seven boards in all, you can go with the flow in Goomba Lagoon, search the mall for stars in Rainbow Galleria, or revisit the classics of Western Land and Mario’s Rainbow Castle.”